FRANTIC FREAKSHOW: Frühlingsspinnereien

Mit einem guten Pfiff wird der Frühling begrüßt. Molly Lewis lässt auf „On the Lips” das Genre der Pfeiff-Musik wiederaufleben. Die Lounge freut sich auch über den Glanz vergangener Zeiten in Gestalt der Dub- und Bossa-Coverversionen alter Hits der 80er durch die französische Formation Nouvelle Vague. Zwischen französisch und englisch switcht Laetitia Sadier, Ex-Stereolab-Sängerin auf ihrem neuen Soloalbum „Rooting for Love“. Kosmische Umarmungen hält das neue Jane Weaver-Albums „Love in a constant spectacle“ bereit.
Julia Holter wirkt auf „Something inthe Room she moves“ innerhalb ihres anspruchsvollen Ausruckspanorama gelöst wie selten zuvor. Clarissa Connelly folgt freigeistig mystisch-nordischer Folk-Architektur,
Den Soundtrack einer Heile Welt-Idylle hält wieder mal die aus New Jersey stammende Band Real Estate auf ihrem Album „Daniel“ bereit. Zwischen Americana und Indie bewegen sich mit unterschiedlichen Gewichtungen neue Alben von Waxahatchee aus Kansas, Faye Webster aus Georgia und Squirrel Flower aus Iowa.
Playlist:
|
|
Artist
|
Track
|
Album
|
Label
|
|
1.
|
Molly Lewis
|
Lounge Lizard
|
On The Lips
|
Jagjaguwar
|
|
2.
|
Molly Lewis
|
Crushed Velvet
|
On The Lips
|
Jagjaguwar
|
|
3.
|
Nouvelle Vague
|
Should I Stay Or Should I Go
|
Should I Stay Or Should I Go
|
Kwaidan
|
|
4.
|
Nouvelle Vague
|
People Are People
|
Should I Stay Or Should I Go
|
Kwaidan
|
|
5.
|
Laetitia Sadier
|
Un Autre Autente
|
Rooting For Love
|
Duophonic
|
|
6.
|
Laetitia Sadier
|
The Inner Smile
|
Rooting For Love
|
Duophonic
|
|
7.
|
Jane Weaver
|
Perfect Storm
|
Love In A Constant Spectacle
|
Fire
|
|
8.
|
Jane Weaver
|
Romantic Worlds
|
Love In A Constant Spectacle
|
Fire
|
|
9.
|
Julia Holter
|
Spinning
|
Something In The Room She Moves
|
Domino
|
|
10.
|
Julia Holter
|
Something In The Room She Moves
|
Something In The Room She Moves
|
Domino
|
|
11.
|
Clarissa Connely
|
An Embroidery
|
World Of Work
|
Warp
|
|
12.
|
Clarissa Connely
|
The Excess Of Sorrows, laughs
|
World Of Work
|
Warp
|
|
13.
|
Real Estate
|
Haunted World
|
Daniel
|
Domino
|
|
14.
|
Real Estate
|
Water Underground
|
Daniel
|
Domino
|
|
15.
|
Waxahatchee
|
Bored
|
Tigers Blood
|
Merge
|
|
16.
|
Waxahatchee
|
Right Back To It Feat. MJ Lenderman
|
Tigers Blood
|
Merge
|
|
17.
|
Faye Webster
|
But Not Kiss
|
Underdressed At The Symphony
|
Secretly Canadian
|
|
18.
|
Faye Webster
|
Lego Ring (Feat. Lil Yachty)
|
Underdressed At The Symphony
|
Secretly Canadian
|
|
19.
|
Lambchop
|
Flotus
|
Flotus
|
City Slang
|
|
20.
|
Squirrel Flower
|
Alley Light
|
Tomorrow´s Fire
|
Full Time Hobby
|