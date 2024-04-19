FRANTIC FREAKSHOW: Frühlingsspinnereien

Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 19 Stunden anhörbar.

Julia Holter - Albumcover something in the room

Mit einem guten Pfiff wird der Frühling begrüßt. Molly Lewis lässt auf „On the Lips” das Genre der Pfeiff-Musik wiederaufleben. Die Lounge freut sich auch über den Glanz vergangener Zeiten in Gestalt der Dub- und Bossa-Coverversionen alter Hits der 80er durch die französische Formation Nouvelle Vague. Zwischen französisch und englisch switcht Laetitia Sadier, Ex-Stereolab-Sängerin auf ihrem neuen Soloalbum „Rooting for Love“. Kosmische Umarmungen hält das neue Jane Weaver-Albums „Love in a constant spectacle“ bereit.

Julia Holter wirkt auf „Something inthe Room she moves“ innerhalb ihres anspruchsvollen Ausruckspanorama gelöst wie selten zuvor. Clarissa Connelly folgt freigeistig mystisch-nordischer Folk-Architektur,    

Den Soundtrack einer Heile Welt-Idylle hält wieder mal die aus New Jersey stammende Band Real Estate auf ihrem Album „Daniel“ bereit. Zwischen Americana und Indie bewegen sich mit unterschiedlichen Gewichtungen neue Alben von Waxahatchee aus Kansas, Faye Webster aus Georgia und Squirrel Flower aus Iowa.

 

Playlist:

 

Artist

Track

Album

Label

 

1.

Molly Lewis

Lounge Lizard

On The Lips

Jagjaguwar

 

2.

Molly Lewis

Crushed Velvet

On The Lips

Jagjaguwar

 

3.

Nouvelle Vague

Should I Stay Or Should I Go

Should I Stay Or Should I Go

Kwaidan

 

4.

Nouvelle Vague

People Are People

Should I Stay Or Should I Go

Kwaidan

 

5.

Laetitia Sadier

Un Autre Autente

Rooting For Love

Duophonic

 

6.

Laetitia Sadier

The Inner Smile

Rooting For Love

Duophonic

 

7.

Jane Weaver

Perfect Storm

Love In A Constant Spectacle

Fire

 

8.

Jane Weaver

Romantic Worlds

Love In A Constant Spectacle

Fire

 

9.

Julia Holter

Spinning

Something In The Room She Moves

Domino

 

10.

Julia Holter

Something In The Room She Moves

Something In The Room She Moves

Domino

 

11.

Clarissa Connely

An Embroidery

World Of Work

Warp

 

12.

Clarissa Connely

The Excess Of Sorrows, laughs

World Of Work

Warp

 

13.

Real Estate

Haunted World

Daniel

Domino

 

14.

Real Estate

Water Underground

Daniel

Domino

 

15.

Waxahatchee

Bored

Tigers Blood

Merge

 

16.

Waxahatchee

Right Back To It Feat. MJ Lenderman

Tigers Blood

Merge

 

17.

Faye Webster

But Not Kiss

Underdressed At The Symphony

Secretly Canadian

 

18.

Faye Webster

Lego Ring (Feat. Lil Yachty)

Underdressed At The Symphony

Secretly Canadian

 

19.

Lambchop

Flotus

Flotus

City Slang

 

20.

Squirrel Flower

Alley Light

Tomorrow´s Fire

Full Time Hobby

 

 

