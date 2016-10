Frantic Freakshow, Freitag, 14.10.2016, 21-22.30 h

Artist Track Album Label

1. Warhaus Against the rich We fucked a flame into being PIAS

2. Warhaus The good lie We fucked a flame into being PIAS

3. Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam Sick as a dog I had a dream that you were mine Caroline

4. Okkervil River Judey on a street Away ATO/PIAS

5. Cymbals eat Guitars Close Pretty Years Sinderlyn

6. Cymbals eat Guitars 4th of July, Philadelphia (SANDY) Pretty Years Sinderlyn

7. Angel Olsen Shut up kiss me My Woman Jagjaguwar

8. Angel Olsen Not gonna kill you My Woman Jagjaguwar

9. Coogan´s Bluff Back to the one Flying to the Stars Noisolution

10. Storno Herzlich Willkommen Wellness Salon Alter Hammer

11. El Perro del mar Breadandbutter Kokoro Ging Ging

12. Bayonne Spectrolite Primitives City Slang

13. Bon Iver 33 god 22, a million Jagjaguwar

14. Bon Iver 10 d E A T h b R E a s T 22, a million Jagjaguwar

15. Emma Ruth Rundle Medusa Marked for Death Sargent House

16. Devendra Banhart Fig in leather Ape in pink marmor Nonesuch/Warner

17. Devendra Banhart Good time Charlie Ape in pink marmor Nonesuch/Warner

18. Moddi June Fourth 1989: from the shattered pieces of a stone it begins Unsongs Propeller