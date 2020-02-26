Frantic Freakshow, Freitag, 28. Februar 2020, 21 h - 22.30 h

Klingende Postkarten - Wortreich gestaltet von Jeffrey Lewis & The Voltage, luftig verziert von tindersticks, von Emily Jane White in dunklem Moll gehalten, in vertrauten Folk-Farben getuscht von Bonnie Prince Billy und Simon Joyner, von Fink mit minimalen Mitteln maximal emotionalisiert. Ausserdem Musik neuer Alben von u.a. Squirrel Flower, Andy Shauf, und Kristian Harting.
Playlist:
|
|
Artist
|
Track
|
Album
|
Label
|
|
1.
|
Jeffrey Lewis & the Voltage
|
Exactly what nobody wanted
|
Bad Wiring
|
Moshi Moshi
|
|
2.
|
Jeffrey Lewis & the Voltage
|
LPs
|
Bad Wiring
|
Moshi Moshi
|
|
3.
|
Tindersticks
|
The Amputees
|
No treasure but hope
|
City Slang
|
|
4.
|
Tindersticks
|
See my girls
|
No treasure but hope
|
City Slang
|
|
5.
|
Emily Jane White
|
Entity
|
Immanent Fire
|
Talitres
|
|
6.
|
Emily Jane White
|
Surrender
|
Immanent Fire
|
Talitres
|
|
7.
|
Simon Joyner
|
Pocket Moon
|
Pocket Moon
|
Grapefruit/BB Island
|
|
8.
|
Bonnie Prince Billy
|
I have made a place
|
I made a place
|
Domino
|
|
9.
|
Bonnie Prince Billy / Bryce Dessner/Eighth
|
Down in the Willow garden
|
When we are inhuman
|
37D03D
|
|
10.
|
Benoit Pioulard
|
Keep
|
Sylva
|
Morr Music
|
|
11.
|
Fink
|
That´s how I see you now
|
Bloom Innocent
|
R´Coup´d/Ninja Tune
|
|
12.
|
Fink
|
Out loud
|
Bloom Innocent
|
R´Coup´d/Ninja Tune
|
|
13.
|
Squirrel Flower
|
Headlights
|
I was born swimming
|
Full Time Hobby
|
|
14.
|
Squirrel Flower
|
Red Shoulder
|
I was born swimming
|
Full Time Hobby
|
|
15.
|
Kristian Harting
|
Rat in the room
|
The Fumes
|
Exile on Mainstream
|
|
16.
|
Kristian Harting
|
Houses of the Holy
|
The Fumes
|
Exile on Mainstream
|
|
17.
|
Andy Shauf
|
Neon Skyline
|
The Neon Skyline
|
Anti
|
|
18.
|
Andy Shauf
|
Thirteen Hours
|
The Neon Skyline
|
Anti
|
|
19.
|
Yorkston/Thorne/Khan
|
The Shearings not for you
|
Nine Emotions
|
Domino
|