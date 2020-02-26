Frantic Freakshow, Freitag, 28. Februar 2020, 21 h - 22.30 h

Frantic Freakshow, Freitag, 28. Februar 2020, 21 h - 22.30 h

Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 14 Stunden anhörbar.

Klingende Postkarten - Wortreich gestaltet von Jeffrey Lewis & The Voltage, luftig verziert von tindersticks, von Emily Jane White in dunklem Moll gehalten, in vertrauten Folk-Farben getuscht von Bonnie Prince Billy und Simon Joyner, von Fink mit minimalen Mitteln maximal emotionalisiert. Ausserdem Musik neuer Alben von u.a. Squirrel Flower, Andy Shauf, und Kristian Harting.

 

Playlist:

 

Artist

Track

Album

Label

 

1.

Jeffrey Lewis & the Voltage

Exactly what nobody wanted

Bad Wiring

Moshi Moshi

 

2.

Jeffrey Lewis & the Voltage

LPs

Bad Wiring

Moshi Moshi

 

3.

Tindersticks

The Amputees

No treasure but hope

City Slang

 

4.

Tindersticks

See my girls

No treasure but hope

City Slang

 

5.

Emily Jane White

Entity

Immanent Fire

Talitres

 

6.

Emily Jane White

Surrender

Immanent Fire

Talitres

 

7.

Simon Joyner

Pocket Moon

Pocket Moon

Grapefruit/BB Island

 

8.

Bonnie Prince Billy

I have made a place

I made a place

Domino

 

9.

Bonnie Prince Billy / Bryce Dessner/Eighth

Down in the Willow garden

When we are inhuman

37D03D

 

10.

Benoit Pioulard

Keep

Sylva

Morr Music

 

11.

Fink

That´s how I see you now

Bloom Innocent

R´Coup´d/Ninja Tune

 

12.

Fink

Out loud

Bloom Innocent

R´Coup´d/Ninja Tune

 

13.

Squirrel Flower

Headlights

I was born swimming

Full Time Hobby

 

14.

Squirrel Flower

Red Shoulder

I was born swimming

Full Time Hobby

 

15.

Kristian Harting

Rat in the room

The Fumes

Exile on Mainstream

 

16.

Kristian Harting

Houses of the Holy

The Fumes

Exile on Mainstream

 

17.

Andy Shauf

Neon Skyline

The Neon Skyline

Anti

 

18.

Andy Shauf

Thirteen Hours

The Neon Skyline

Anti

 

19.

Yorkston/Thorne/Khan

The Shearings not for you

Nine Emotions

Domino

 