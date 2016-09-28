Frantic Freakshow, Freitag, 30.09.2016, 21-22.30 h

Schwarze Federn - Aufgewühlte auditive Noir-Erlebnisse zwischen Schicksalsschlag (Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds und das durch den tragischen Tod von Cave´s Sohn überschattete neue, karg wirkende Album „Skeleton Tree“), Vergebung (Lieblingsthema des auch wieder ungemein präsenten und so wuchtig wie nie klingenden Indianerfeder-Liebhabers David Eugene Edwards und seiner um Gitarrist erweiterten Formatio Wovenhand), Erlösung (die wie Edwards aus Denver stammenden Slim Cessna´s Autoclub mit ihrem mit 10 Commandments prall gefüllten Neuwerk), Angstzustand (unheimlicher bis dräuender Post-Punk der in Preoccupations umbenannten Viet Cong) und nocturnaler Gothic Electronica (Trentemöller und sein 4tes „schwarzes“ Album „Fixion“). Ausserdem Musik neuer Aben von Warpaint, Tiger Lou und Beach Slang.
|
|
Artist
|
Track
|
Album
|
Label
|
1.
|
Cold Pumas
|
Slippery Shoes
|
The hanging valley
|
Faux Discx
|
2.
|
Pill
|
Fetish Queen
|
Convenience
|
Mexican Summer
|
3.
|
LVL Up
|
Hidden Driver
|
Return to love
|
Sub Pop
|
4.
|
Beach Slang
|
Future Mixtape for the Art Kids
|
A loud bash of teenage feelings
|
Big Scary Monsters
|
5.
|
Preoccupations
|
Zodiac
|
S/t
|
Jagjaguwar
|
6.
|
Preoccupations
|
Anxiety
|
S/t
|
Jagjaguwar
|
7.
|
Trentemöller
|
One eye open
|
Fixion
|
In my room
|
8.
|
Trentemöller
|
Complicated
|
Fixion
|
In my room
|
9.
|
Tiger Lou
|
The Undertow
|
The Wound dresser
|
Startracks
|
10.
|
Tiger Lou
|
You town
|
The Wound dresser
|
Startracks
|
11.
|
Warpaint
|
By your side
|
Heads up
|
Rough Trade
|
12.
|
Warpaint
|
So good
|
Heads up
|
Rough Trade
|
13.
|
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds
|
Jesus alone
|
Skeleton Tree
|
Bad Seeds Ltd.
|
14.
|
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds
|
Magneto
|
Skeleton Tree
|
Bad Seeds Ltd.
|
15.
|
Wovenhand
|
Crystal Palace
|
Star Treatment
|
Glitterhouse
|
16.
|
Wovenhand
|
The hired hand
|
Star Treatment
|
Glitterhouse
|
17.
|
Slim Cessna´s Auto Club
|
Commandment 6
|
The commandments according to scac
|
Glitterhouse
|
18.
|
Slim Cessna´s Auto Club
|
Commandment 5
|
The commandments according to scac
|
Glitterhouse