Frantic Freakshow, Freitag, 30.09.2016, 21-22.30 h

Schwarze Federn - Aufgewühlte auditive Noir-Erlebnisse zwischen Schicksalsschlag (Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds und das durch den tragischen Tod von Cave´s Sohn überschattete neue, karg wirkende Album „Skeleton Tree“), Vergebung (Lieblingsthema des auch wieder ungemein präsenten und so wuchtig wie nie klingenden Indianerfeder-Liebhabers David Eugene Edwards und seiner um Gitarrist erweiterten Formatio Wovenhand), Erlösung (die wie Edwards aus Denver stammenden Slim Cessna´s Autoclub mit ihrem mit 10 Commandments prall gefüllten Neuwerk), Angstzustand (unheimlicher bis dräuender Post-Punk der in Preoccupations umbenannten Viet Cong) und nocturnaler Gothic Electronica  (Trentemöller und sein 4tes „schwarzes“ Album „Fixion“). Ausserdem Musik neuer Aben von Warpaint, Tiger Lou und Beach Slang.  

 

 

Artist

Track

Album

Label

1.

Cold Pumas

Slippery Shoes

The hanging valley

Faux Discx

2.

Pill

Fetish Queen

Convenience

Mexican Summer

3.

LVL Up

Hidden Driver

Return to love

Sub Pop

4.

Beach Slang

Future Mixtape for the Art Kids

A loud bash of teenage feelings

Big Scary Monsters

5.

Preoccupations

Zodiac

S/t

Jagjaguwar

6.

Preoccupations

Anxiety

S/t

Jagjaguwar

7.

Trentemöller

One eye open

Fixion

In my room

8.

Trentemöller

Complicated

Fixion

In my room

9.

Tiger Lou

The Undertow

The Wound dresser

Startracks

10.

Tiger Lou

You town

The Wound dresser

Startracks

11.

Warpaint

By your side

Heads up

Rough Trade

12.

Warpaint

So good

Heads up

Rough Trade

13.

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds

Jesus alone

Skeleton Tree

Bad Seeds Ltd.

14.

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds

Magneto

Skeleton Tree

Bad Seeds Ltd.

15.

Wovenhand

Crystal Palace

Star Treatment

Glitterhouse

16.

Wovenhand

The hired hand

Star Treatment

Glitterhouse

17.

Slim Cessna´s Auto Club

Commandment 6

The commandments according to scac

Glitterhouse

18.

Slim Cessna´s Auto Club

Commandment 5

The commandments according to scac

Glitterhouse

 

