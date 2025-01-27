FRANTIC FREAKSHOW: Kings & Queens & Franz Ferdinand

„The Human Fear“, das 6te Album der schottischen Band Franz Ferdinand inspiriert eine Zusammenstellung königlicher Songs und Bands, auch aus 2024. Feat. u.a. Grace Cummings, Richard Dawson, Fat Dog, Radiohead, Pepe Deluxe, Jack White, Future Islands, SQÜRL, King Hannah und The Bony King of Nowhere.
Playlist:
|
|
Artist
|
Track
|
Album
|
Label
|
|
1.
|
Pepe Deluxe
|
Queenswave
|
Queen Of The Wave
|
Catskills
|
|
2.
|
Richard Dawson
|
The Queen´s Head
|
2020
|
Domino
|
|
3.
|
The Bony King Of Nowhere
|
Are You Still Alive
|
Everybody Knows
|
Unday
|
|
4.
|
Radiohead
|
There There (The Bony King Of Nowhere)
|
Hail To The Thief
|
EMI
|
|
5.
|
Future Islands
|
King Of Sweden
|
People Who Aren´t There Anymore
|
4AD
|
|
6.
|
Fat Dog
|
King Of The Slugs
|
Woof.
|
Domino
|
|
7.
|
Franz Ferdinand
|
Hooked
|
The Human Fear
|
Domino
|
|
8.
|
Franz Ferdinand
|
The Doctor
|
The Human Fear
|
Domino
|
|
9.
|
Jack White
|
Queen Of The Bees
|
Entering Heaven Alive
|
Third Man
|
|
10.
|
King Hannah
|
Milk Boy (Love You)
|
The Swimmer
|
City Slang
|
|
11.
|
Grace Cummings
|
Storm Queen
|
Storm Queen
|
ATO
|
|
12.
|
SQÜRL
|
Queen Elizabeth
|
Silver Haze
|
Sacred Bones
|
|
13.
|
International Music
|
Kraut
|
Endless Rüttenscheid
|
Timeless Melancholic Music
|
|
14.
|
International Music
|
Fürst Von Metternich
|
Ententraum
|
Staatsakt
|
|
15.
|
Anna B. Savage
|
Lighthouse
|
You & I Are Earth
|
City Slang
|
|
16.
|
Anna B. Savage
|
Agnes
|
You & I Are Earth
|
City Slang
|
|
17.
|
Tunng
|
Yeekeys
|
Love You All Over Again
|
Full Time Hobby
|
|
18.
|
Tunng
|
Everything Else
|
Love You All Over Again
|
Full Time Hobby
|