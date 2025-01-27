FRANTIC FREAKSHOW: Kings & Queens & Franz Ferdinand

„The Human Fear“, das 6te Album der schottischen Band Franz Ferdinand inspiriert eine Zusammenstellung königlicher Songs und Bands, auch aus 2024. Feat. u.a. Grace Cummings, Richard Dawson, Fat Dog, Radiohead, Pepe Deluxe, Jack White, Future Islands, SQÜRL, King Hannah und The Bony King of Nowhere.

Playlist:

 

Artist

Track

Album

Label

 

1.

Pepe Deluxe

Queenswave

Queen Of The Wave

Catskills

 

2.

Richard Dawson

The Queen´s Head

2020

Domino

 

3.

The Bony King Of Nowhere

Are You Still Alive

Everybody Knows

Unday

 

4.

Radiohead

There There (The Bony King Of Nowhere)

Hail To The Thief

EMI

 

5.

Future Islands

King Of Sweden

People Who Aren´t There Anymore

4AD

 

6.

Fat Dog

King Of The Slugs

Woof.

Domino

 

7.

Franz Ferdinand

Hooked

The Human Fear

Domino

 

8.

Franz Ferdinand

The Doctor

The Human Fear

Domino

 

9.

Jack White

Queen Of The Bees

Entering Heaven Alive

Third Man

 

10.

King Hannah

Milk Boy (Love You)

The Swimmer

City Slang

 

11.

Grace Cummings

Storm Queen

Storm Queen

ATO

 

12.

SQÜRL

Queen Elizabeth

Silver Haze

Sacred Bones

 

13.

International Music

Kraut

Endless Rüttenscheid

Timeless Melancholic Music

 

14.

International Music

Fürst Von Metternich

Ententraum

Staatsakt

 

15.

Anna B. Savage

Lighthouse

You & I Are Earth

City Slang

 

16.

Anna B. Savage

Agnes

You & I Are Earth

City Slang

 

17.

Tunng

Yeekeys

Love You All Over Again

Full Time Hobby

 

18.

Tunng

Everything Else

Love You All Over Again

Full Time Hobby

 

 

