FRANTIC FREAKSHOW: Nothing's Real So Nothing's Wrong

Mit Schein und Sein und dem Zerfallen der Wirklichkeit beschäftigt sich das neue Album von Kevin Devine. Auch die aufgeschichteten Fieberträume des neuen Albums „Everything Was Real“ von Spritualized aka Jason Pierce haben etwas Unwirkliches. Die in Fotos manifestierte Erinnerungskultur ist der lose Faden des neuen Albums „This Is A Photograph“ von Kevin Morby
Musikalisch-kulturellen Crossover vollziehen die Alben „Breaking The Thermometer“ von Leyla MacCalla, die Geschichten haitianischer Einwanderer*innen in die USA in ihre Songs integriert und das über zehn Jahre bestehende Projekt Congotronics International, das elektrifizierte Musik aus dem Kongo mit experimentellem, westlich geprägtem (Indie-)Rock kombinierte und aus Mitgliedern der kongolesischen Bands Konono No.1 und Kasai Allstars sowie Juana Molina, Deerhoof, Skeletons und Wildbirds & Peacedrums bestand. Ausserdem Musik von einem posthum erschienenen Sonic Youth-Album („In/Out/In“) und von instrumentalen, eher meditativ veranlagten Gitarren-Solo-Werken der beiden ehemaligen Sonic-Youth-Gitarristen Thurston Moore und Lee Ranaldo.
Playlist:
|
|
Artist
|
Track
|
Album
|
Label
|
1.
|
Belle & Sebastian
|
Unnecessary Drama
|
A Bit Of Previous
|
Matador
|
2.
|
Belle & Sebastian
|
Talk To Me Talk To Me
|
A Bit Of Previous
|
Matador
|
3.
|
Kevin Devine
|
Override
|
Nothing´s Real So Nothing´s Wrong
|
Triple Crown
|
4.
|
Kevin Devine
|
Albatross
|
Nothing´s Real So Nothing´s Wrong
|
Triple Crown
|
5.
|
Kevin Morby
|
A Coat Of Butterflies
|
This Is A Photograph
|
Dead Oceans
|
6.
|
Kevin Morby
|
This Is A Photograph
|
This Is A Photograph
|
Dead Oceans
|
7.
|
Spiritualized
|
Best Thing You Never Had
|
Everything Was Beautiful
|
Bella Union/PIAS
|
8.
|
Kate Bollinger
|
Look At It In The Light
|
Look At It In The Light
|
Ghostly International
|
9.
|
Leyla MacCalla
|
Fort Dimanche
|
Breaking The Thermometer
|
Anti
|
10.
|
Leyla MacCalla
|
Le Bal Est Fini
|
Breaking The Thermometer
|
Anti
|
11.
|
Congotronics International
|
Where´s The One?
|
Where´s The One?
|
Crammed Discs
|
12.
|
Congotronics International
|
Super Duper Rescue Allstars
|
Where´s The One?
|
Crammed Discs
|
13.
|
Sonic Youth
|
In & Out
|
In/Out/In
|
Three Lobbed
|
14.
|
Thurston Moore
|
The Walk
|
Screen Time
|
Southern Lord
|
15.
|
Thurston Moore
|
The View
|
Screen Time
|
Southern Lord
|
16.
|
Lee Ranaldo
|
In Virus Times Part 1
|
In Virus Times
|
Mute
|
17.
|
Plastik Beatniks
|
War Memoirs Feat. Moor Mother
|
All Those Streets I Must Fond Cities For
|
Alien Transistor