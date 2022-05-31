FRANTIC FREAKSHOW: Nothing's Real So Nothing's Wrong

FRANTIC FREAKSHOW: Nothing's Real So Nothing's Wrong

Mit Schein und Sein und dem Zerfallen der Wirklichkeit beschäftigt sich das neue Album von Kevin Devine. Auch die aufgeschichteten Fieberträume des neuen Albums „Everything Was Real“ von Spritualized aka Jason Pierce haben etwas Unwirkliches. Die in Fotos manifestierte Erinnerungskultur ist der lose Faden des neuen Albums „This Is A Photograph“ von Kevin Morby

Musikalisch-kulturellen Crossover vollziehen die Alben „Breaking The Thermometer“ von Leyla MacCalla, die Geschichten haitianischer Einwanderer*innen in die USA in ihre Songs integriert und das über zehn Jahre bestehende Projekt Congotronics International, das elektrifizierte Musik aus dem Kongo mit experimentellem, westlich geprägtem (Indie-)Rock kombinierte und aus Mitgliedern der kongolesischen Bands Konono No.1 und Kasai Allstars sowie Juana Molina, Deerhoof, Skeletons und Wildbirds & Peacedrums bestand. Ausserdem Musik von einem posthum erschienenen Sonic Youth-Album („In/Out/In“) und von instrumentalen, eher meditativ veranlagten Gitarren-Solo-Werken der beiden ehemaligen Sonic-Youth-Gitarristen Thurston Moore und Lee Ranaldo.

Playlist:

 

Artist

Track

Album

Label

1.

Belle & Sebastian

Unnecessary Drama

A Bit Of Previous

Matador

2.

Belle & Sebastian

Talk To Me Talk To Me

A Bit Of Previous

Matador

3.

Kevin Devine

Override

Nothing´s Real So Nothing´s Wrong

Triple Crown

4.

Kevin Devine

Albatross

Nothing´s Real So Nothing´s Wrong

Triple Crown

5.

Kevin Morby

A Coat Of Butterflies

This Is A Photograph

Dead Oceans

6.

Kevin Morby

This Is A Photograph

This Is A Photograph

Dead Oceans

7.

Spiritualized

Best Thing You Never Had

Everything Was Beautiful

Bella Union/PIAS

8.

Kate Bollinger

Look At It In The Light

Look At It In The Light

Ghostly International

9.

Leyla MacCalla

Fort Dimanche

Breaking The Thermometer

Anti

10.

Leyla MacCalla

Le Bal Est Fini

Breaking The Thermometer

Anti

11.

Congotronics International

Where´s The One?

Where´s The One?

Crammed Discs

12.

Congotronics International

Super Duper Rescue Allstars

Where´s The One?

Crammed Discs

13.

Sonic Youth

In & Out

In/Out/In

Three Lobbed

14.

Thurston Moore

The Walk

Screen Time

Southern Lord

15.

Thurston Moore

The View

Screen Time

Southern Lord

16.

Lee Ranaldo

In Virus Times Part 1

In Virus Times

Mute

17.

Plastik Beatniks

War Memoirs Feat. Moor Mother

All Those Streets I Must Fond Cities For

Alien Transistor
