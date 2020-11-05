Frantic Freakshow, Freitag, 06. November 2020, 21 h - 22.30 h

Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 4 Stunden anhörbar.

„Ultra Mono“ geht’s zu auf dem Präzisions-Post-Punk-Feuerwerks-Album von Idles aus Bristol *  Mit Bass, Keyboard und einem zweiteiligen Schlagzeug veranstalten die neuseeländischen Wax Chattels eine lautmalerische, hochintensive Achterbahnfahrt zwischen Post-Punk und Art-Rock * Der grundsympathische Punkrock-Grandaddy Bob Mould zeigt der Next generation auf seinem neuen Album „Blue hearts“, wie powerpoppiges Punkrockriffing in Kombination mit politischer Haltung geht * Klar Stellung gegen männliche Gewalt beziehen die 4 Londonerinnen Dream Nails *

Mit grauer Distortion und schwarzer Wucht wartet das Seitenprojekt Mrs. Piss von Chelsea Wolfe auf * Im Sturm stehen die kanadischen Noiserock-Afficionados von Metz auf ihrem 4ten Album „Atlas Blending“ * Scram!  -  Hau ab! blökt der Kalifornien ausgewanderte Jeff Rosenstock (Bomb the Music Industry) gewieft zu melodischen Punkrockriffs mit einem Touch Weezer * Für den Blues im Zeichen des Grunge sorgt das Quartett All them Witches. Ausserdem Musik von neuen Scheiben vom ehemaligen Sonic Youth-Mitglied Thurston Moore, den Neuseeländern The Bats, Yo la Tengo und den Mountain Goats.

 

Playlist:

 

Artist

Track

Album

Label

 

1.

Mountain Goats

As many candles as possible

Getting into Knives

Merge

 

2.

Mountain Goats

Corsican Masstiff Stride

Getting into Knives

Merge

 

3.

All them Witches

The children of coyote woman

Nothing as the ideal

New West/PIAS

 

4.

All them Witches

Saturnine & Iron Jaw

Nothing as the ideal

New West/PIAS

 

5.

Mrs. Piss

Knelt

Self-Surgery

Sargent House

 

6.

Dream Nails

Corporate Realness

S/t

Dine Alone/Alcopop!

 

7.

Dream Nails

DIY

S/t

Dine Alone/Alcopop!

 

8.

Jeff Rosenstock

Scram!

No Dream

Specialist Subject

 

9.

Jeff Rosenstock

Old crap

No Dream

Specialist Subject

 

10.

Bob Mould

Next generation

Blue Hearts

Merge

 

11.

Bob Mould

Password to my Soul

Blue Hearts

Merge

 

12.

Idles

Model Village

Ultra Mono

PIAS/Partisan

 

13.

Idles

Mr. Motivator

Ultra Mono

PIAS/Partisan

 

14.

Metz

Blind Youth Industrial Park

Atlas Vending

Sub Pop

 

15.

Metz

A boat to drown in

Atlas Vending

Sub Pop

 

16.

Spice

All my best shit

S/t

Dais

 

17.

Wax Chattels

Glue

Clot

Captured Tracks

 

18.

Wax Chattels

No ties

Clot

Captured Tracks

 

19.

The Bats

Scrolling

Foothill

Flying Nun

 

20.

Yo la tengo

Roll on Babe

Sleepless Night

Matador

 

21.

Thurston Moore

Breath

By the Fire

Daydream Library Service

 

22.

Thurston Moore

Cantaloupe

By the Fire

Daydream Library Service

 