Frantic Freakshow, Freitag, 06. November 2020, 21 h - 22.30 h

„Ultra Mono“ geht’s zu auf dem Präzisions-Post-Punk-Feuerwerks-Album von Idles aus Bristol * Mit Bass, Keyboard und einem zweiteiligen Schlagzeug veranstalten die neuseeländischen Wax Chattels eine lautmalerische, hochintensive Achterbahnfahrt zwischen Post-Punk und Art-Rock * Der grundsympathische Punkrock-Grandaddy Bob Mould zeigt der Next generation auf seinem neuen Album „Blue hearts“, wie powerpoppiges Punkrockriffing in Kombination mit politischer Haltung geht * Klar Stellung gegen männliche Gewalt beziehen die 4 Londonerinnen Dream Nails *
Mit grauer Distortion und schwarzer Wucht wartet das Seitenprojekt Mrs. Piss von Chelsea Wolfe auf * Im Sturm stehen die kanadischen Noiserock-Afficionados von Metz auf ihrem 4ten Album „Atlas Blending“ * Scram! - Hau ab! blökt der Kalifornien ausgewanderte Jeff Rosenstock (Bomb the Music Industry) gewieft zu melodischen Punkrockriffs mit einem Touch Weezer * Für den Blues im Zeichen des Grunge sorgt das Quartett All them Witches. Ausserdem Musik von neuen Scheiben vom ehemaligen Sonic Youth-Mitglied Thurston Moore, den Neuseeländern The Bats, Yo la Tengo und den Mountain Goats.
Playlist:
Artist
Track
Album
Label
1.
Mountain Goats
As many candles as possible
Getting into Knives
Merge
2.
Mountain Goats
Corsican Masstiff Stride
Getting into Knives
Merge
3.
All them Witches
The children of coyote woman
Nothing as the ideal
New West/PIAS
4.
All them Witches
Saturnine & Iron Jaw
Nothing as the ideal
New West/PIAS
5.
Mrs. Piss
Knelt
Self-Surgery
Sargent House
6.
Dream Nails
Corporate Realness
S/t
Dine Alone/Alcopop!
7.
Dream Nails
DIY
S/t
Dine Alone/Alcopop!
8.
Jeff Rosenstock
Scram!
No Dream
Specialist Subject
9.
Jeff Rosenstock
Old crap
No Dream
Specialist Subject
10.
Bob Mould
Next generation
Blue Hearts
Merge
11.
Bob Mould
Password to my Soul
Blue Hearts
Merge
12.
Idles
Model Village
Ultra Mono
PIAS/Partisan
13.
Idles
Mr. Motivator
Ultra Mono
PIAS/Partisan
14.
Metz
Blind Youth Industrial Park
Atlas Vending
Sub Pop
15.
Metz
A boat to drown in
Atlas Vending
Sub Pop
16.
Spice
All my best shit
S/t
Dais
17.
Wax Chattels
Glue
Clot
Captured Tracks
18.
Wax Chattels
No ties
Clot
Captured Tracks
19.
The Bats
Scrolling
Foothill
Flying Nun
20.
Yo la tengo
Roll on Babe
Sleepless Night
Matador
21.
Thurston Moore
Breath
By the Fire
Daydream Library Service
22.
Thurston Moore
Cantaloupe
By the Fire
Daydream Library Service
