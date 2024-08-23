FRANTIC FREAKSHOW: Sommerschnuffelei

Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 23 Stunden anhörbar.

Manman-carrot.jpg

Lizenz: 
Keine (all rights reserved)
Quelle: 
Albumcover Man man Carrot on strings

Soul von Aaron Frazer und Thee Marloes, krautiger Cumbia von den Meridian Brothers und Jazz von Kamasi Washington, dem Andrew Bird Trio, dem Eric Chenaux Trio, Hiatus Kaiyote und SML und Indie-Pop von Man Man, Rui Gabriel und Brijean.

 

Playlist:

 

Artist

Track

Album

Label

 

1.

Rui Gabriel

Target

Compassion

Carpark

 

2.

Rui Gabriel

Church Of Nashville

Compassion

Carpark

 

3.

Man Man

Iguana

Carrot On Strings

Sub Pop

 

4.

Man Man

Alibi

Carrot On Strings

Sub Pop

 

5.

Brijean

Bang Bang Boom

Macro

Ghostly International

 

6.

Brijean

Euphoric Avenue

Macro

Ghostly International

 

7.

Aaron Frazer

Into The Blue

Into The Blue

Dead Oceans

 

8.

Aaron Frazer

Payback

Into The Blue

Dead Oceans

 

9.

Thee Marloes

Midnight Hotline

Perak

Big Crown

 

10.

Thee Marloes

True Love

Perak

Big Crown

 

11.

Meridian Brothers

Se Que Estoy Cambiando

Mi Latinamericá Sufre

Bongo Joe

 

12.

Meridian Brothers

Mi Pregunta

Mi Latinamericá Sufre

Bongo Joe

 

13.

SML

Rubber Tree Dance

Small Medium Large

International Anthem

 

14.

Andrew Bird Trio

I Didn´t Know What Time It Was

Sunday Morning Put-On

Loma Vista

 

15.

Kamasi Washington

Asha The First

Fearless Movement

XL

 

16.

Hiatus Kaiyote

Telescope

Love Heart Cheat Code

Brainfeeder

 

17.

Eric Chenaux Trio

This Ain´t Life

Delights Of My Life

Constellation

 
Spendet für ein aktives freies Radio in Freiburg!