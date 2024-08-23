FRANTIC FREAKSHOW: Sommerschnuffelei

Soul von Aaron Frazer und Thee Marloes, krautiger Cumbia von den Meridian Brothers und Jazz von Kamasi Washington, dem Andrew Bird Trio, dem Eric Chenaux Trio, Hiatus Kaiyote und SML und Indie-Pop von Man Man, Rui Gabriel und Brijean.
Playlist:
|
|
Artist
|
Track
|
Album
|
Label
|
|
1.
|
Rui Gabriel
|
Target
|
Compassion
|
Carpark
|
|
2.
|
Rui Gabriel
|
Church Of Nashville
|
Compassion
|
Carpark
|
|
3.
|
Man Man
|
Iguana
|
Carrot On Strings
|
Sub Pop
|
|
4.
|
Man Man
|
Alibi
|
Carrot On Strings
|
Sub Pop
|
|
5.
|
Brijean
|
Bang Bang Boom
|
Macro
|
Ghostly International
|
|
6.
|
Brijean
|
Euphoric Avenue
|
Macro
|
Ghostly International
|
|
7.
|
Aaron Frazer
|
Into The Blue
|
Into The Blue
|
Dead Oceans
|
|
8.
|
Aaron Frazer
|
Payback
|
Into The Blue
|
Dead Oceans
|
|
9.
|
Thee Marloes
|
Midnight Hotline
|
Perak
|
Big Crown
|
|
10.
|
Thee Marloes
|
True Love
|
Perak
|
Big Crown
|
|
11.
|
Meridian Brothers
|
Se Que Estoy Cambiando
|
Mi Latinamericá Sufre
|
Bongo Joe
|
|
12.
|
Meridian Brothers
|
Mi Pregunta
|
Mi Latinamericá Sufre
|
Bongo Joe
|
|
13.
|
SML
|
Rubber Tree Dance
|
Small Medium Large
|
International Anthem
|
|
14.
|
Andrew Bird Trio
|
I Didn´t Know What Time It Was
|
Sunday Morning Put-On
|
Loma Vista
|
|
15.
|
Kamasi Washington
|
Asha The First
|
Fearless Movement
|
XL
|
|
16.
|
Hiatus Kaiyote
|
Telescope
|
Love Heart Cheat Code
|
Brainfeeder
|
|
17.
|
Eric Chenaux Trio
|
This Ain´t Life
|
Delights Of My Life
|
Constellation
|