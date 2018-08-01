Frantic Freakshow, Freitag, 3.August 2018, 21-22.30 h

Artist Track Album Label

1. Jimi Tenor Max Out Order of Nothingness Philophon

2. Jimi Tenor Quantum Connection Order of Nothingness Philophon

3. Kamaal Williams High Roller The Return Black Focus

4. Kamaal Williams LDN Shuffle The Return Black Focus

5. Kamasi Washington Street Fighter Mas Heaven & Earth XL recordings

6. Kamasi Washington Show us the way Heaven & Earth XL recordings

7. Onyx Collective Don´t get caught under the Manhattan Bridge Lower East Suite Part Three Big Dada/Ninja Tune

8. Leon Vynehall Movements Chapter II Nothing is still Ninja Tune

9. Pram Thistledown Across the Meridian Domino

10. Pram Electra Across the Meridian Domino

11. Arp Nzuku /- Mexican Summer

12. Ebony Bones No Black in the Union Jack Nephilim 1984

13. Ross from Friends Project Cybersyn Family Portrait Brainfeeder

14. Underworld vs. Iggy Pop Bells & Circles Teatime Dub Encounters Caroline

15. The Orb Wish I had a pretty dog No Sounds are out of bound Cooking Vinyl

16. Gaika Hackers Jackers Basic Volume Warp