Frantic Freakshow, Freitag, 3.August 2018, 21-22.30 h

Vom Jazz geküßt - Astraler Jazz, psychedelischer Funk und Kopfkino in kosmischen Dialogen. Musik von neuen Alben von Jimi Tenor, Pram, Kamaal Williams, Kamasi Washington, Leon Vynehall und Onyx Collective.
No Sounds are out of bound - Zwischen Elektro, Dub und Techno, Afro- und Retrofuturismus. Angegraute Eminenzen wie The Orb oder Underworld zusammen mit Iggy Pop zeigen, daß sie es genauso immer noch drauf haben wie die Newcomer Gaika oder Ross from Friends.
Playlist:
|
|
Artist
|
Track
|
Album
|
Label
|
|
1.
|
Jimi Tenor
|
Max Out
|
Order of Nothingness
|
Philophon
|
|
2.
|
Jimi Tenor
|
Quantum Connection
|
Order of Nothingness
|
Philophon
|
|
3.
|
Kamaal Williams
|
High Roller
|
The Return
|
Black Focus
|
|
4.
|
Kamaal Williams
|
LDN Shuffle
|
The Return
|
Black Focus
|
|
5.
|
Kamasi Washington
|
Street Fighter Mas
|
Heaven & Earth
|
XL recordings
|
|
6.
|
Kamasi Washington
|
Show us the way
|
Heaven & Earth
|
XL recordings
|
|
7.
|
Onyx Collective
|
Don´t get caught under the Manhattan Bridge
|
Lower East Suite Part Three
|
Big Dada/Ninja Tune
|
|
8.
|
Leon Vynehall
|
Movements Chapter II
|
Nothing is still
|
Ninja Tune
|
|
9.
|
Pram
|
Thistledown
|
Across the Meridian
|
Domino
|
|
10.
|
Pram
|
Electra
|
Across the Meridian
|
Domino
|
|
11.
|
Arp
|
Nzuku
|
/-
|
Mexican Summer
|
|
12.
|
Ebony Bones
|
No Black in the Union Jack
|
Nephilim
|
1984
|
|
13.
|
Ross from Friends
|
Project Cybersyn
|
Family Portrait
|
Brainfeeder
|
|
14.
|
Underworld vs. Iggy Pop
|
Bells & Circles
|
Teatime Dub Encounters
|
Caroline
|
|
15.
|
The Orb
|
Wish I had a pretty dog
|
No Sounds are out of bound
|
Cooking Vinyl
|
|
16.
|
Gaika
|
Hackers Jackers
|
Basic Volume
|
Warp
|
|
17.
|
Martyn
|
Mind Rain
|
Voids
|
Ostgut Ton
|