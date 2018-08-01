Frantic Freakshow, Freitag, 3.August 2018, 21-22.30 h

Frantic Freakshow, Freitag, 3.August 2018, 21-22.30 h

Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 21 Stunden anhörbar.

Vom Jazz geküßt - Astraler Jazz, psychedelischer Funk und Kopfkino in kosmischen Dialogen. Musik von neuen Alben von Jimi Tenor, Pram, Kamaal Williams, Kamasi Washington, Leon Vynehall und Onyx Collective.

No Sounds are out of bound - Zwischen Elektro, Dub und Techno, Afro- und Retrofuturismus. Angegraute Eminenzen wie The Orb oder Underworld zusammen mit Iggy Pop zeigen, daß sie es genauso immer noch drauf haben wie die Newcomer Gaika oder Ross from Friends.

 

 Playlist:

 

 

 

Artist

Track

Album

Label

 

1.

Jimi Tenor

Max Out

Order of Nothingness

Philophon

 

2.

Jimi Tenor

Quantum Connection

Order of Nothingness

Philophon

 

3.

Kamaal Williams

High Roller

The Return

Black Focus

 

4.

Kamaal Williams

LDN Shuffle

The Return

Black Focus

 

5.

Kamasi Washington

Street Fighter Mas

Heaven & Earth

XL recordings

 

6.

Kamasi Washington

Show us the way

Heaven & Earth

XL recordings

 

7.

Onyx Collective

Don´t get caught under the Manhattan Bridge

Lower East Suite Part Three

Big Dada/Ninja Tune

 

8.

Leon Vynehall

Movements Chapter II

Nothing is still

Ninja Tune

 

9.

Pram

Thistledown

Across the Meridian

Domino

 

10.

Pram

Electra

Across the Meridian

Domino

 

11.

Arp

Nzuku

/-

Mexican Summer

 

12.

Ebony Bones

No Black in the Union Jack

Nephilim

1984

 

13.

Ross from Friends

Project Cybersyn

Family Portrait

Brainfeeder

 

14.

Underworld vs. Iggy Pop

Bells & Circles

Teatime Dub Encounters

Caroline

 

15.

The Orb

Wish I had a pretty dog

No Sounds are out of bound

Cooking Vinyl

 

16.

Gaika

Hackers Jackers

Basic Volume

Warp

 

17.

Martyn

Mind Rain

Voids

Ostgut Ton

 