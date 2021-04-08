FRANTIC FREAKSHOW: Trockenwischen am Ärmelkanal

FRANTIC FREAKSHOW: Trockenwischen am Ärmelkanal

Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 23 Stunden anhörbar.

james yorkston.jpg

Lizenz: 
Keine (all rights reserved)

An der Brexit-Grenze aufgelesen: Aus Großbritannien stammt der grandiose Post-Punk von Dry Cleaning ihres Debut-Albums „New Long Leg“, der Alternative-Noise-Postrock des Debutalbums „The Seed, the Vessel, The Root and all“ der Nordiren New Pagans und der Art-Punk von Mush auf „Lines Redacted“, Nachhaltiges Staunen hinterlassen die aus London stammenden Newcomer-Hochkaräter von Black Country, New Road. Stuart A. Staples und Tindersticks sind richtig gut in Form mit ihren intuitiv-subtilen „Distractions“. James Yorkston sendet zusammen mit dem schwedischen Secondhand Orchestra musikalische Trostpflaster über den „Wide Wide River“. Ebenfalls aus schottischer Produktion stammen die elaborierten Kraut- und Indie-Abenteuer mit Kanon und Mantra von der Band Nightshift.   

Aus Frankreich kommen genauso interessante, neue Alben von Françoiz Breut und dem chanson électronique auf „Flux Flou de la Foule“ und die „Paradigmes“ von La Femme

Playlist:

 

Artist

Track

Album

Label

 

1.

Tindersticks

Man Alone (Can´t Stop The Fadin´) - Radio Edit

Distractions

City Slang

 

2.

Tindersticks

You´ll Have To Scream Louder

Distractions

City Slang

 

3.

James Yorkston & The Secondhand Orchestra

To Soothe Her Wee Bit Sorrows

The Wide Wide River

Domino

 

4.

James Yorkston & The Secondhand Orchestra

Ella Mary Leather

The Wide Wide River

Domino

 

5.

Françoiz Breut

Dérives Urbaines Dans La Ville Cannibale

Flux Flou de la Foule

62TV Records

 

6.

Françoiz Breut

Juste De Passage

Flux Flou de la Foule

62TV Records

 

7.

La Femme

Paradigme

Paradigmes

Disque Point U

 

8.

La Femme

Foutre Le Bordel

Paradigmes

Disque Point U

 

9.

La Femme

Cool Colorado

Paradigmes

Disque Point U

 

10.

Nightshift

Infinity Winner

Zoe

Trouble In Mind

 

11.

Nightshift

Outta Space

Zoe

Trouble In Mind

 

12.

Black Country, New Road

Athens, France

For the First time

Ninja Tune

 

13.

Black Country, New Road

Opus

For the First time

Ninja Tune

 

14.

Dry Cleaning

Scratchcard Lanyard

New Long Leg

4AD

 

15.

Dry Cleaning

New Long Leg

New Long Leg

4AD

 

16.

Mush

Seven Trumpets

Lines Redacted

Memphis Industries

 

17.

Mush

Positivity

Lines Redacted

Memphis Industries

 

18.

New Pagans

Bloody Soil

The Seed, The Vessel, The Roots And All

Big Scary Monsters

 

19.

New Pagans

Lily Yeats

The Seed, The Vessel, The Roots And All

Big Scary Monsters

 

 