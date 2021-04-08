FRANTIC FREAKSHOW: Trockenwischen am Ärmelkanal

An der Brexit-Grenze aufgelesen: Aus Großbritannien stammt der grandiose Post-Punk von Dry Cleaning ihres Debut-Albums „New Long Leg“, der Alternative-Noise-Postrock des Debutalbums „The Seed, the Vessel, The Root and all“ der Nordiren New Pagans und der Art-Punk von Mush auf „Lines Redacted“, Nachhaltiges Staunen hinterlassen die aus London stammenden Newcomer-Hochkaräter von Black Country, New Road. Stuart A. Staples und Tindersticks sind richtig gut in Form mit ihren intuitiv-subtilen „Distractions“. James Yorkston sendet zusammen mit dem schwedischen Secondhand Orchestra musikalische Trostpflaster über den „Wide Wide River“. Ebenfalls aus schottischer Produktion stammen die elaborierten Kraut- und Indie-Abenteuer mit Kanon und Mantra von der Band Nightshift.
Aus Frankreich kommen genauso interessante, neue Alben von Françoiz Breut und dem chanson électronique auf „Flux Flou de la Foule“ und die „Paradigmes“ von La Femme.
Playlist:
|
|
Artist
|
Track
|
Album
|
Label
|
|
1.
|
Tindersticks
|
Man Alone (Can´t Stop The Fadin´) - Radio Edit
|
Distractions
|
City Slang
|
|
2.
|
Tindersticks
|
You´ll Have To Scream Louder
|
Distractions
|
City Slang
|
|
3.
|
James Yorkston & The Secondhand Orchestra
|
To Soothe Her Wee Bit Sorrows
|
The Wide Wide River
|
Domino
|
|
4.
|
James Yorkston & The Secondhand Orchestra
|
Ella Mary Leather
|
The Wide Wide River
|
Domino
|
|
5.
|
Françoiz Breut
|
Dérives Urbaines Dans La Ville Cannibale
|
Flux Flou de la Foule
|
62TV Records
|
|
6.
|
Françoiz Breut
|
Juste De Passage
|
Flux Flou de la Foule
|
62TV Records
|
|
7.
|
La Femme
|
Paradigme
|
Paradigmes
|
Disque Point U
|
|
8.
|
La Femme
|
Foutre Le Bordel
|
Paradigmes
|
Disque Point U
|
|
9.
|
La Femme
|
Cool Colorado
|
Paradigmes
|
Disque Point U
|
|
10.
|
Nightshift
|
Infinity Winner
|
Zoe
|
Trouble In Mind
|
|
11.
|
Nightshift
|
Outta Space
|
Zoe
|
Trouble In Mind
|
|
12.
|
Black Country, New Road
|
Athens, France
|
For the First time
|
Ninja Tune
|
|
13.
|
Black Country, New Road
|
Opus
|
For the First time
|
Ninja Tune
|
|
14.
|
Dry Cleaning
|
Scratchcard Lanyard
|
New Long Leg
|
4AD
|
|
15.
|
Dry Cleaning
|
New Long Leg
|
New Long Leg
|
4AD
|
|
16.
|
Mush
|
Seven Trumpets
|
Lines Redacted
|
Memphis Industries
|
|
17.
|
Mush
|
Positivity
|
Lines Redacted
|
Memphis Industries
|
|
18.
|
New Pagans
|
Bloody Soil
|
The Seed, The Vessel, The Roots And All
|
Big Scary Monsters
|
|
19.
|
New Pagans
|
Lily Yeats
|
The Seed, The Vessel, The Roots And All
|
Big Scary Monsters
|