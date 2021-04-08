FRANTIC FREAKSHOW: Trockenwischen am Ärmelkanal

Artist Track Album Label

1. Tindersticks Man Alone (Can´t Stop The Fadin´) - Radio Edit Distractions City Slang

2. Tindersticks You´ll Have To Scream Louder Distractions City Slang

3. James Yorkston & The Secondhand Orchestra To Soothe Her Wee Bit Sorrows The Wide Wide River Domino

4. James Yorkston & The Secondhand Orchestra Ella Mary Leather The Wide Wide River Domino

5. Françoiz Breut Dérives Urbaines Dans La Ville Cannibale Flux Flou de la Foule 62TV Records

6. Françoiz Breut Juste De Passage Flux Flou de la Foule 62TV Records

7. La Femme Paradigme Paradigmes Disque Point U

8. La Femme Foutre Le Bordel Paradigmes Disque Point U

9. La Femme Cool Colorado Paradigmes Disque Point U

10. Nightshift Infinity Winner Zoe Trouble In Mind

11. Nightshift Outta Space Zoe Trouble In Mind

12. Black Country, New Road Athens, France For the First time Ninja Tune

13. Black Country, New Road Opus For the First time Ninja Tune

14. Dry Cleaning Scratchcard Lanyard New Long Leg 4AD

15. Dry Cleaning New Long Leg New Long Leg 4AD

16. Mush Seven Trumpets Lines Redacted Memphis Industries

17. Mush Positivity Lines Redacted Memphis Industries

18. New Pagans Bloody Soil The Seed, The Vessel, The Roots And All Big Scary Monsters