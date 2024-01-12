FRANTIC FREAKSHOW: Wünsche-Route

Eine Sendung voll mit nicht erfüllten Wünschen: jemand anderes zu sein, anders zu sein, sich in einem anderen Zustand zu befinden oder eine fehlende Eigenschaft zu besitzen oder auch etwas zu ersehnen, was einem selbst verwehrt ist. Mit Musik von Feist, Torres, Noel Gallagher´s High Flying Circus, The Streets, Knarf Rellöm, David Bazan, The Orb, Alva Noto & Blixa Bargeld, Bill Callahan & Bonnie Prince Billy u.v.a.
Playlist:
Artist
Track
Album
Label
1.
The Streets
I Wish You Loved You As Much As You Loved Him
None Of Us Are Getting Restless Out Of This Alive
island
2.
A Tribe Called Knarf
You Wanna Be Like Me
Es Ist Die Wahrheit Obwohl Es Nie Passierte
Staatsakt
3.
Lotte Ohm
Ich Wünschte Ich Wäre Thurston Moore
Letzte Tanke Vor Babylon
Plattenmeister
4.
Let´s Wrestle
I Wish I Was In Husker Du
In the Court of the Wrestling Let´s
Stolen Rec.
5.
Leroy & Angela Aux
Hippie Be I Wanna
Es Gibt Dinge
Trikont
6.
Cheyenne Marie Mize
Wishing Well
We Don´t Need
7.
Feist
I Wish I Didn`t Miss You
Pleasure
Universal
8.
Torres
Don´t Go Puttin´Wishes In My Head
Thirstier
Merge
9.
Freindz
Wish I Was Made In England
High Times IN Babylon
IME
10.
Noel Gallagher´s High Flying Circus
Be Careful What You Wish For
Who Built The Moon?
Sour Mash
11.
Bill Callahan & Bonnie Prince Billy
Wish You Were Gay
Blind Date Party
Drag City
12.
The Orb
Wish I Had A Pretty Dog
No Sounds Are Out Of Bounds
Cooking Vinyl
13.
ANBB – Alva Noto & Blixa Bargeld
I Wish I Was A Mole In The Ground
Mimikry
Raster Noton
14.
David Bazan
I Wish My Kids Were Here
Dark Sacred Heart
Suicide Squeeze
15.
Brandt Brauer Frick
Mad Rush
Multi Faith Prayer Room
Becuase
16.
Brandt Brauer Frick
Bop
You Make Me Real
K7!
17.
The Notwist
Ship
Vertigo Days - Live From Alien research Center
Morr
18.
The Notwist
Into Love Stars
Vertigo Days - Live From Alien research Center
Morr
