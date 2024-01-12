FRANTIC FREAKSHOW: Wünsche-Route

FRANTIC FREAKSHOW: Wünsche-Route

Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 22 Stunden anhörbar.

Eine Sendung voll mit nicht erfüllten Wünschen: jemand anderes zu sein, anders zu sein, sich in einem anderen Zustand zu befinden oder eine fehlende Eigenschaft zu besitzen oder auch etwas zu ersehnen, was einem selbst verwehrt ist. Mit Musik von Feist, Torres, Noel Gallagher´s High Flying Circus, The Streets, Knarf Rellöm, David Bazan, The Orb, Alva Noto & Blixa Bargeld, Bill Callahan & Bonnie Prince Billy u.v.a.  

 

Playlist:

 

Artist

Track

Album

Label

 

1.

The Streets

I Wish You Loved You As Much As You Loved Him

None Of Us Are Getting Restless Out Of This Alive

island

 

2.

A Tribe Called Knarf

You Wanna Be Like Me

Es Ist Die Wahrheit Obwohl Es Nie Passierte

Staatsakt

 

3.

Lotte Ohm

Ich Wünschte Ich Wäre Thurston Moore

Letzte Tanke Vor Babylon

Plattenmeister

 

4.

Let´s Wrestle

I Wish I Was In Husker Du

In the Court of the Wrestling Let´s

Stolen Rec.

 

5.

Leroy & Angela Aux

Hippie Be I Wanna

Es Gibt Dinge

Trikont

 

6.

Cheyenne Marie Mize

Wishing Well

We Don´t Need

 

 

7.

Feist

I Wish I Didn`t Miss You

Pleasure

Universal

 

8.

Torres

Don´t Go Puttin´Wishes In My Head

Thirstier

Merge

 

9.

Freindz

Wish I Was Made In England

High Times IN Babylon

IME

 

10.

Noel Gallagher´s High Flying Circus

Be Careful What You Wish For

Who Built The Moon?

Sour Mash

 

11.

Bill Callahan & Bonnie Prince Billy

Wish You Were Gay

Blind Date Party

Drag City

 

12.

The Orb

Wish I Had A Pretty Dog

No Sounds Are Out Of Bounds

Cooking Vinyl

 

13.

ANBB – Alva Noto & Blixa Bargeld

I Wish I Was A Mole In The Ground

Mimikry

Raster Noton

 

14.

David Bazan

I Wish My Kids Were Here

Dark Sacred Heart

Suicide Squeeze

 

15.

Brandt Brauer Frick

Mad Rush

Multi Faith Prayer Room

Becuase

 

16.

Brandt Brauer Frick

Bop

You Make Me Real

K7!

 

17.

The Notwist

Ship

Vertigo Days - Live From Alien research Center

Morr

 

18.

The Notwist

Into Love Stars

Vertigo Days - Live From Alien research Center

Morr

 

 

