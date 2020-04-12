Hackermusik - Musik aus digitalen Abgründen

Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 23 Stunden anhörbar.
Hacker Musik
- 0:00 achtung achtung systemabsturz
- 0:03 ccc pausenmusik : 3 min https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C23E5grsczE
- 0:06 welle erdball - robbi tobbi und das fliewatüt 4:21 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VEA5X33DVM0
- 0:09 pornophonic space invaders 3:26 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NF2ok3ktsl4
- 0:13 eisenfunk - korobeiniki (tetris ) 3:41 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wzcucVtaMCk
- 0:17 eisenfunk pong 5:50 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cNAdtkSjSps&
- 0:22 mountain cloud boy The Legacy Begineth 3:17 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TAI4t8AMw2o
- 0:25 C. Allen | Downforce (Oscilloscope Music) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y04LBDTsGIk&list=RDqnL40CbuodU&index=14 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1gWJiyqV7lzioeqXec52A1hx-YUGK9ZS-/view
- 0:29 how dare you (anne clarke style) - greta thunberg https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nUb4MovqcBY
- 0:32 pornophonioc sad robot 5:19 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u7Dg3LrhmIY
- 0:37 FlicFlac - Hope (Featuring Charlie Chaplin's The Great Dictator Speech)(mind.1:00-3:20 besser 4) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S1IGG6cMiBk&t=62
- 0:42 capt cirk is climbing the mountain 2:32 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HU2ftCitvyQ
- 0:45 capt future theme 2:32 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dcjhpETolG0
- 0:47 matt parker mathe theme song 4:30 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GMMWQXk6deY
- 0:52 websiite - tracky birthday 3:16 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9qHepmPmODM
- 0:55 Bud Spencer & Terence Hill - Lalalalalala (HARDSTYLE REMIX by High Level) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lL7jwhWAU_k
- 0:57 super mario dubstep 3:20 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PZW2B_oCZq4
- 1:00 jeopardy https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Wi8Fv0AJA4cd
- 1:01 nein_doch_oh https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w4aLThuU008
- 1:01 sukini prinzessin peach 3:12 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8g1Loh6FBBw
- 1:04 sookee queere tiere https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E1zaKaP6i4o
- 1:08 systemabsturz verdächtig https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C55AnGYnoEA
- 1:11 systemabsturz tinder song divoc 2020 https://media.ccc.de
- 1:13 WhatTheHell & Chillyman - WIR SAGEN NEIN 4:06 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bTPoB6fNTaE
- 1:18 das internet ist voll von ideoten : 3:43 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2VCIhQ_
- 1:21 cyber cyber arne bense und fiona krakenbuerger 2:21 http://fiona-krakenbuerger.de/cyber-cyber.html
- 1:24 cyber cyber regierung - jung und naiv https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WY6KkRsS26M
- 1:26 systemabsturz netzkater divoc 2020 https://media.ccc.de
- 1:29 write in c https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XHosLhPEN3k&list=PL44FE8D4C53C2E0AF&index=4
- 1:31 lady java https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mk3qkQROb_k&list=PL44FE8D4C53C2E0AF&index=3&t=0s
- 1:34 suse - yes please https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M9bq_alk-sw&list=PL44FE8D4C53C2E0AF&index=27
- 1:37 your api is a hall of shame, you give rest a bad name https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nSKp2StlS6s&list=PL44FE8D4C53C2E0AF&index=28
- 1:40 tetris https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iOe0UwSh3Ds&list=PL44FE8D4C53C2E0AF&index=19
- 1:42 prodigy firestarter https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wmin5WkOuPw
- 1:46 dendemann maschine 3:21 https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=101&v=lYNf6oq92ic&feature=emb_logo
- 1:49 golden ratio song - sixty symbols https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nBgQPSUTWVM
- 1:52 society eddie vedder 3:52 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q_0M9-_qDaA
- Sonny Rhodes - The Ballad Of Serenity(Extended) 2:41 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7DiWxcilWtU
- MoNkey Island theme 1:35 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i3dB0qEcG20
-
- honorable mentions :
- 4:12 das internet is super duper https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dtgRhj6AFkc
- kraftwerk - numbers https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4YPiCeLwh5o
- 2:00 raumpatrouille Orion https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F-p5A_GislM
- rickroll : 3:32 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQw4w9WgXcQ
- wir sind keine bots _ 3:08 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ukf9PBz1q6Q
- scale of the universe - sixty symbols (cern song - boyinaband & vihart) - 4:43 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XRdh8gmVR90
- The Diva Dance - The Fifth Element - Inva Mula (Lucia di Lammermoor) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r3XNfLd78TM
- systemabsturz : kontrolle (punk cover - isolierband) 26:30 https://live2.alb.c3voc.de/relive/divoc/8/muxed.mp4