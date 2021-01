Tonight on Dub Kali Rootz I'll be introducing you to some of the hit tunes played on the original Jamaican sound systems. Up tempo Blues and Rock and Roll that shook America in the 50's and 60's and rolled like heavy thunder over the airwaves and across the seas to Jamaica to establish a Soundsystem culture that would forever change the history of Jamaican music.This is the music that provided the main inspiration for Ska and all that followed! Tune eeen!