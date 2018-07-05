Jazz Spezial am Sonntag, den 08.07.2018, 18 Uhr bis 20 Uhr

Liebe Jazzfreundinnen und Jazzfreunde,

heute steht die Sendung wieder einmal unter dem mittlerweile ja bewährten Motto "Old Wine New Bottles" und die Jazzredaktion (Michael van Gee / van-gee@net-base.de) stellt Ihnen CDs und CD-Sets der Label Jazzline (Vertrieb Good To Go), Impulse!, Verve (Vertrieb Universal Music) und Essential Jazz Classics (Vertrieb in akustik Musik) vor.

Sie hören (voraussichtlich) Ausschnitte aus den folgenden CDs, Doppel-CDs und CD-Sets:

Richie Beirach - Inborn (2CD Jazzline N 77049), John Coltrane - Both Directions At Once / The Lost Album (2CD Impulse! 67492993), Shirley Horn With Friends (2CD Verve 67424413), John Coltrane - The Master (Essential Jazz Classics EJC 55737), Shelly Manne & His Men - Complete Live At The Blackhawk (4CD-Set Essential Jazz Classics EJC 55740), Ahmad Jamal Trio - Complete Live At The Spotlite Club 1958 (2CD Essential Jazz Classics EJC 55741), Oscar Peterson & Fred Astaire - The Astaire Story (2CD Essential Jazz Classics EJC 55733), Ella Fitzgerald - The First ady Of Song / The Complete Sessions (2CD Essential Jazz Classics EJC 55736), Ella Fitzgerald & Her Fellas - The Complete 1942-1953 Vocal Duets (2CD Essential Jazz Classics EJC 55732), Frank Sinatra - Songs For Swingin´ Lovers (Essential Jazz Classics EJC 55734) und Frank Sinatra - In The Wee Small Hours (Essential Jazz Classics EJC 55735).

Zwei lange Stunden mit wunderbarer Musik der Jazzgeschichte erwarten Sie!