Jazz Spezial am Sonntag, den 19.08.2018, 18 Uhr bis 20 Uhr

Liebe Jazzfreundinnen und Jazzfreunde,

heute steht die Sendung Jazz Spezial wieder unter dem Motto "Old Wine New Bottles" und die Jazzredaktion (Michael van Gee / van-gee(at)net-base.de) stellt Ihnen neue CDs bzw. CD-Sets der Label Mack Avenue (Vertrieb in akustik Musik), Blue Engine Records (Vertrieb Galileo mc), Essential Jazz Classics (Vertrieb in akustik Musik), Blue Note (Vertrieb Universal Music) und hatOLOGY (Vertrieb Naxos Music) vor.

Sie hören Ausschnitte aus den folgenden CDs:

Erroll Garner - Nightconcert (Mack Avenue MAC 1142), Wynton Marsalis Septet - United We Swing: Best Of The Jazz At Lincoln Center Galas (Blue Engine Records BE 0011), Ella Fitzgerald - Lullabies Of Birdland (2CD Essential Jazz Classics EJC 55742), Hoagy Carmichael - Hoagy Sings Carmichael (Essential Jazz Classics EJC 55743), Frank Sinatra - Songs For Swingin´ Lovers! (Essential Jazz Classics EJC 55734), Frank Sinatra - In The Wee Small Hours (Essential Jazz Classics EJC 55735), Cassandra Wilson - 5 Original Albums (5CD-Set Blue Note 06007 5377444), Bobby McFerrin - 5 Original Albums (5CD-Set Blue Note 06007 5376981), Bill Evans - The Complete Jerry Wald Sessions (Essential Jazz Classics EJC 55738), Eric Dolphy With Mal Waldron & Ron Carter - Where + The Quest (Essential Jazz Classics EJC 55744), Cecil Taylor - Complete Live At The Cafe Montmartre (2CD Essential Jazz Classics EJC 55746) und Anthony Braxton - Quartet (Willisau) 1991, Studio (2CD hatOLOGY 2-735).

Zwei lange Stunden mit abwechslungsreicher Musik ganz unterschiedlicher Richtungen erwarten Sie!