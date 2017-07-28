Journalism is a reason to flee// Journalismus als Fluchtgrund

Hamid hat in Afghanistan als Journalist gearbeitet. Aber dort war er nicht mehr sicher. Heute lebt er in Berlin. Mohammad hat mit ihm darüber gesprochen, warum er Afghanistan verlassen musste ud wie er seine Zukunft in Deutschland sieht.

Hamid has worked as a Journalist in Afghanistan. But there is was not safe anymore. Today he lives in Berlin. Mohammad has talked with him about the reasons why he has to leave Afghanistan and what are his vision for his live in Germany.

Interview auf Deutsch and in english