MädchenMusik 46- Potpourri

Musikalisches Potpourri aus Dreampop, Shoegaze, Post-Punk, Indiepop, Alternative, Lo-Fi-Hi-Fi. Ausschließlich gesungen von Frauen. Na fast, eine Männerstimme hat sich noch reingeschmuggelt. Also, finde den Nikolaus.
Playlist:
Proverbs 3 - Michelle David & The Gospel Sessions
Hey World - Isobel Campbell
Johnny Come Home - Isobel Campbell
Ant Life - Isobel Campbell
Senden Ba Ka - Kit Sebastian
Pangea - Kit Sebastian
Tyranny 20 - Kit Sebastian
Take It Slow - Fazerdaze
Little Uneasy - Fazerdaze
My Love - Anna Of The North
Lonely Life - Anna Of The North
My Soul I - Anna Leone
Wandered Away - Anna Leone
The Conversation - Sacred Paws
Is This Real - Sacred Paws
Other Side - Sacred Paws