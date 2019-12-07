MädchenMusik 46- Potpourri

Musikalisches Potpourri aus Dreampop, Shoegaze, Post-Punk, Indiepop, Alternative, Lo-Fi-Hi-Fi. Ausschließlich gesungen von Frauen. Na fast, eine Männerstimme hat sich noch reingeschmuggelt. Also, finde den Nikolaus.

Playlist:

Proverbs 3 - Michelle David & The Gospel Sessions

Hey World - Isobel Campbell

Johnny Come Home - Isobel Campbell

Ant Life - Isobel Campbell

Senden Ba Ka - Kit Sebastian

Pangea - Kit Sebastian

Tyranny 20 - Kit Sebastian

Take It Slow - Fazerdaze

Little Uneasy - Fazerdaze

My Love - Anna Of The North

Lonely Life - Anna Of The North

My Soul I - Anna Leone

Wandered Away - Anna Leone

The Conversation - Sacred Paws

Is This Real - Sacred Paws

Other Side - Sacred Paws