Musikmagazin 04.10. 21 Various Artists 17 Uhr

Yo!

Heute krankheitsbedingt alles etwas anders... Neu ? Nee, es bleibt natürlich alles beim alten. Apropos alt... Da liegt auch der Hund begraben: Die heutige Liederauswahl umspannt einen Genreübergreifenden Vinyl Mix der Uns von Mali über Brasilien, bis nach Köln führt. Musik aus den Jahren 1967 - 2021. Das gabs schon lange nicht mehr. Ob Twit One, Morlockko Plus, George Duke, Aldorande, Tommy Guerrero, The Polyversal Souls oder Carsten Bohn - Bunter geht heute fast nichts über unseren Äther!

Der gesamte Vinyl Mix (1Std33min) von meinem guten Freund Stekko aka Bass Wonder (bless up brother..a New Mix will come up soon...) und mir ist auch bei den Kollegen von fjordfest auf Soundcloud zu finden.

“A hypnotic music trip between waking up our kids, going to work and heaving a little afterwork sundowner with our dearest friends, chilling in the smallest Saunaclub in Southern Germany...This is how the guys on the decks describe the situation in which this vinyl mix was created. It is quite a special one! Recorded on tape and in realtime digitalized in one of DJ Kefians homebases, the rooms of Radio Dreyeckland, the free and uncommercial radio in Freiburg"

Enjoy

Kefian