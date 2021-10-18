Musikmagazin 18.10.21 Various Artists 17 Uhr

Yo!

Derzeit erscheinen so viele gute Tonträger! Veröffentlichungen, die es wert sind, einen festen Platz im Plattenregal zu ergattern. Allen voran das aktuelle Album Nostalgia von den Summers Sons via Melting Pot Music! Ihr hört heute 4 neue Stücke des Albums, bevor es dann in 2 Wochen zur Albumbesprechung kommt! (...4 Tage vor Vinyl Release) Demenstprechend bekommt heute Opek mit Corners via Wadada Rec den vorrangigen Platz im heutigen Musikmagazin. Immerhin bleiben wir ja auch in Köln! Der Vorgänger Introducing ist bei mir schon auf viel positive Resonanz gestoßen; der Nachfolger Corners hat tatsächlich mein Herz im Sturm erobert!

„Paths meet at the corner. People have a drink and talk at the corner.

The point where two paths meet is more than a linear function. The X marks the point where two ideas meet, sometimes worlds meet, cosmoses meet, or maybe just two people meet.

Drummer and producer Opek couldn’t have made this album alone, nor would he have wanted to, because the magic comes from collaboration. For the album ‘Corners’, Opek invited some of his favorite musicians from the Ruhr area for each and every track. Sometimes the guests were invited as soloists (Julius van Rhee on ‘The Lighthouse’), sometimes he recorded an artist for hours just to find the perfect bass loop (Caris Hermes on ‘Finders Keepers’). The result is an intimate mixture of noisy instrumental hip hop and honest jazz."

Zudem mit von der Partie sind:

Summers Sons (Nostalgia), Fortnight (The SP Files), Twit One (Flitzer EP), Midan & Ahnamusica (Origami Skizzen), Fed Nance (Sunlines), Pete (Biest), Yung Lungz (Saaborizer), Ranko (The Intergalactic Funk Affair) Ora Solar (Taste of Reality) u.a.

Enjoy!

Kefian