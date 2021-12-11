Musikmagazin 13.12.21 Various Artists 17 Uhr

Yo!

"The weather outside is lovely... Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow..."

Wir bewegen uns Richtung Jahresende... Die ersten Schneeflocken sind bereits gefallen, umso naheligender Wun Two's 6. Teil seiner "Snow" Reihe in der heutigen Ausgabe dabei zu haben.

Zudem sind mit dabei:

Wilczynski & High John (Beats With Brothers Vol. 5), John da Lemon (Deep Cuts), PH-WERT (Timeless Gardens), Twit One (Audda Control), Flo Mega feat. Golow & Meral Al-Mer (Lady), China White & Almighty Warpath (Chinese Warchants), Lord Folter (Asbest), Summers Sons (Nostalgia Deluxe), DJ Poolboi (DJ Poolboi), Ranko (The Intergalactic Funk Affair), Funk de Vries (The Blind Tapes), Ferge X Fisherman (Pace), Maple Syrup & Bones The Beathead (Nighthawks), Don Phillipe & Rzuma (All in Blues)

Enjoy!

Kefian