Musikmagazin 19.06.17 The Rawness EP - 17 Uhr

Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 20 Stunden anhörbar.

MZ Boom Bap
MZ Boom Bap - The Rawness EP
Quelle: 
POSTPARTUM.

Yo!

Heute gibt es einen bunten Mix an aktuellen Hip Hop & Beatmaker Themen....

“The Rawness” is the debut EP from Portuguese beat maker Mz Boom Bap. A genuine homage to the golden era, everything from the drum programming to the sample selection to the subtle ringing distortion of the Akai s950 delivers a seldom seen old-school authenticity."  

(released June 17, 2017)

Zudem sind folgende aktuellen Themen mit dabei: 

DJ Premier / Brenk Sinatra & MC Eiht, Fid Mella & Jamin', Dexter, Ebbe Funk, Action Bronson u.v.a.

 

Enjoy,

Kefian