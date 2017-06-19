Musikmagazin 19.06.17 The Rawness EP - 17 Uhr

Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 20 Stunden anhörbar.
Yo!
Heute gibt es einen bunten Mix an aktuellen Hip Hop & Beatmaker Themen....
“The Rawness” is the debut EP from Portuguese beat maker Mz Boom Bap. A genuine homage to the golden era, everything from the drum programming to the sample selection to the subtle ringing distortion of the Akai s950 delivers a seldom seen old-school authenticity."
(released June 17, 2017)
Zudem sind folgende aktuellen Themen mit dabei:
DJ Premier / Brenk Sinatra & MC Eiht, Fid Mella & Jamin', Dexter, Ebbe Funk, Action Bronson u.v.a.
Enjoy,
Kefian