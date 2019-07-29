Musikmagazin 29.07.19 Various Artists

Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 20 Stunden anhörbar.
Yo!
Weiterhin sommerliche Temperaturen und frische und aktuelle Musik für Euch zur Abkühlung.
Mit dabei sind:
LBL - (LP VOl. 2) plus Telefon Interview zum aktuellen Release!
Spaze Windu (Opaque), Isaac Haze (Fingerprints Vol.3), Mike Flipps (Time to Listen), Fillo & Soupbox (Gentle Notes), Ded Tebiase & Ash The Author (Apex 2), Mädness (OG), Cap Kendricks & Sisi Jale (Eye to Eye), Nepumuk (Für ein breiteres Publikum), Bokoya (Tiger Crane), Huji Maja (Go Huji!), Misha, Monma und Jussi Halme feat 6Mäki (Funny Funk)
Enjoy!
Kefian