Musikmagazin | Playlist | Freitag 03. Februar 2017 | 17-18 Uhr

Anna Ternheim aus der Schweiz alias Ursina lässt grüßen. Und weils so schön war, gibts Serafyn aus dem Alpenland gleich noch dazu. Bevor es aber zu beschaulich wird, mischen Less Than Jake und die Hathors den Laden wieder auf.

Musikmagazin | Playlist | Freitag 03. Februar 2017 | 17-18 Uhr

Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 19 Stunden anhörbar.

serafyn - foam.jpg

serafyn - foam
serafyn - foam
Quelle: 
I-Net

Interpret

Album

Titel

Serafyn

Foam

Lungs

Serafyn

Foam

Foam

Horse Thief

Trials And Truths

Drowsy

Horse Thief

Trials And Truths

Falling For You

Less Than Jake

Sound the Alarm

Bombs Drop

Less Than Jake

Sound the Alarm

Years of Living Dangerously

Ursina

You Have My Heart

Affonza

Ursina

You Have My Heart

I ll Fight For You

Poni Hoax

Tropical Suite

The Music Never Dies

Poni Hoax

Tropical Suite

Belladonna

Hathors

Panem Et Circenses

Watching You

Hathors

Panem Et Circenses

Banshee