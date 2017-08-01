|
Interpret
|
Album
|
Titel
|
Ron Gallo
|
Heavy Meta
|
Black Market Eyes
|
Ron Gallo
|
Heavy Meta
|
Put the Kids to Bed
|
Japanese Breakfast
|
Soft Sounds From Another Planet
|
Diving Woman
|
Japanese Breakfast
|
Soft Sounds From Another Planet
|
Machinist
|
Placebo
|
Battle For The Sun
|
The Never-ending Why
|
Placebo
|
Covers
|
Daddy Cool
|
Guided By Voices
|
How Do You Spell Heaven
|
Nothing Gets You Real
|
Guided By Voices
|
How Do You Spell Heaven
|
The Birthday Democrats
|
Foster The People
|
Sacred Hearts Club
|
SHC
|
Foster The People
|
Sacred Hearts Club
|
Static Space Lover
|
Arcade Fire
|
Funeral
|
Neighborhood 1 (Tunnels)
|
Arcade Fire
|
Everything Now
|
Put Your Money on Me
Das Foire Aux Vins in Colmar ist angelaufen, Sting, Pixies und Les Insus haben ihre Auftritte absolviert. Der Enspurt naht: Am Samstag spielt Placebo zum Tanz auf, daher mit zwei älterern Tracks in der Playlist vertreten und dann am Sonntag die Hardrock-Session, die hoffentlich hält, was sie verspricht. Wobei ich mir da eigentlich keine Sorgen mache. Bis dahin auf eine Weinschorle in Colmar. Eure Pippi.
Musikmagazin | Playlist | Freitag 04. August 2017 | 17-18 Uhr
