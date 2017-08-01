Musikmagazin | Playlist | Freitag 04. August 2017 | 17-18 Uhr

Das Foire Aux Vins in Colmar ist angelaufen, Sting, Pixies und Les Insus haben ihre Auftritte absolviert. Der Enspurt naht: Am Samstag spielt Placebo zum Tanz auf, daher mit zwei älterern Tracks in der Playlist vertreten und dann am Sonntag die Hardrock-Session, die hoffentlich hält, was sie verspricht. Wobei ich mir da eigentlich keine Sorgen mache. Bis dahin auf eine Weinschorle in Colmar. Eure Pippi.

Musikmagazin | Playlist | Freitag 04. August 2017 | 17-18 Uhr

Interpret

Album

Titel

Ron Gallo

Heavy Meta

Black Market Eyes

Ron Gallo

Heavy Meta

Put the Kids to Bed

Japanese Breakfast

Soft Sounds From Another Planet

Diving Woman

Japanese Breakfast

Soft Sounds From Another Planet

Machinist

Placebo

Battle For The Sun

The Never-ending Why

Placebo

Covers

Daddy Cool

Guided By Voices

How Do You Spell Heaven

Nothing Gets You Real

Guided By Voices

How Do You Spell Heaven

The Birthday Democrats

Foster The People

Sacred Hearts Club

SHC

Foster The People

Sacred Hearts Club

Static Space Lover

Arcade Fire

Funeral

Neighborhood 1 (Tunnels)

Arcade Fire

Everything Now

Put Your Money on Me