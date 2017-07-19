Frantic Freakshow, Freitag, 21.Juli 2017, 21-22.30 h

Frantic Freakshow, Freitag, 21.Juli 2017, 21-22.30 h

Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 1 Stunde anhörbar.

Dan Auerbach von den Black Keys macht solo mit Altherrenriege an seiner Seite auf Sunshine-Pop und Malibu Man. Als atonaler Bauer mit Herz und Humor gebärdet sich einmal mehr der britische Westcoastfolkbarde Richard Dawson auf seinem Album „Peasant“.

Sympathisch ungelenk singt auch Peter Perrett (Ex-Only Ones, Ex-Junkie) ehrliche und selbstironische Lieder über sein Leben am Abgrund. Das eigene Scheitern ist auch jeweils ein Thema der neuen Alben von Japanese Breakfast und Waxahatchee. Der Bandname Broken Social Scene suggeriert von jeher eigentlich Zerfall, ist aber das gewinnbringende Outfit einer der besten kanadischen Bands mit prominenten Mitgliedern wie Leslie Feist, Emily Haines oder Amy Millan. Ihre unnachahmlich schönen, virtuosen Gesangsharmonieverflechtungen bieten endlich wieder die Fleet Foxes auf ihrem neuen Album „Crack-up“ an.

PLAYLIST:

1.

Fleet Foxes

If you need to keep time on me

Crack-Up

Nonesuch/Warner

 

2.

Dan Auerbach

Malibu Man

Waiting on a song

Easy Eye Sound/Warner

 

3.

Dan Auerbach

Cherrybomb

Waiting on a song

Easy Eye Sound/Warner

 

4.

This is the Kit

Hotter Colder

Moonshine Freeze

Rough Trade

 

5.

Sufjan Stevens/Nico Muhly/Bryce Dessner/James McAlister

Jupiter

Planetarium

4AD

 

6.

Japanese Breakfast

Diving Woman

Soft Sounds from another planet

Dead Oceans

 

7.

Waxahatchee

Hear you

Out in the Storm

Merge

 

8.

Broken Social Scene

Hug of Thunder

Hug of Thunder

City Slang

 

9.

Broken Social Scene

Halfway home

Hug of Thunder

City Slang

 

10.

Peter Perrett

Man of Extremes

How the west was won

Domino

 

11.

Richard Dawson

Scientist

Peasant

Weird World/Domino

 

12.

Fleet Foxes

I am all that i need / Arroyo Seco / Thumbprint Scar

Crack-Up

Nonesuch/Warner

 

13.

Public Service Broadcasting

People will always need coal

Every Valley

PIAS

 

14.

Public Service Broadcasting

Progress

Every Valley

PIAS

 

15.

Lydia Lunch & Cypress Grove

Breakdown

Under the covers

Rustblade

 

16.

Jane Weaver

H>A>K

Modern Kosmology

Fire

 

17.

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard

Altered beast I

Murder of the Universe

Heavenly Sweetness

 

18.

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard

Alter me I

Murder of the Universe

Heavenly Sweetness

 

19.

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard

Altered Beast II

Murder of the Universe

Heavenly Sweetness

 

20.

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard

Alter me II

Murder of the Universe

Heavenly Sweetness

 

21.

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard

Altered Beast III

Murder of the Universe

Heavenly Sweetness

 