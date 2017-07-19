Frantic Freakshow, Freitag, 21.Juli 2017, 21-22.30 h

1. Fleet Foxes If you need to keep time on me Crack-Up Nonesuch/Warner

2. Dan Auerbach Malibu Man Waiting on a song Easy Eye Sound/Warner

3. Dan Auerbach Cherrybomb Waiting on a song Easy Eye Sound/Warner

4. This is the Kit Hotter Colder Moonshine Freeze Rough Trade

5. Sufjan Stevens/Nico Muhly/Bryce Dessner/James McAlister Jupiter Planetarium 4AD

6. Japanese Breakfast Diving Woman Soft Sounds from another planet Dead Oceans

7. Waxahatchee Hear you Out in the Storm Merge

8. Broken Social Scene Hug of Thunder Hug of Thunder City Slang

9. Broken Social Scene Halfway home Hug of Thunder City Slang

10. Peter Perrett Man of Extremes How the west was won Domino

11. Richard Dawson Scientist Peasant Weird World/Domino

12. Fleet Foxes I am all that i need / Arroyo Seco / Thumbprint Scar Crack-Up Nonesuch/Warner

13. Public Service Broadcasting People will always need coal Every Valley PIAS

14. Public Service Broadcasting Progress Every Valley PIAS

15. Lydia Lunch & Cypress Grove Breakdown Under the covers Rustblade

16. Jane Weaver H>A>K Modern Kosmology Fire

17. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard Altered beast I Murder of the Universe Heavenly Sweetness

18. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard Alter me I Murder of the Universe Heavenly Sweetness

19. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard Altered Beast II Murder of the Universe Heavenly Sweetness

20. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard Alter me II Murder of the Universe Heavenly Sweetness