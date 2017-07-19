Frantic Freakshow, Freitag, 21.Juli 2017, 21-22.30 h

Dan Auerbach von den Black Keys macht solo mit Altherrenriege an seiner Seite auf Sunshine-Pop und Malibu Man. Als atonaler Bauer mit Herz und Humor gebärdet sich einmal mehr der britische Westcoastfolkbarde Richard Dawson auf seinem Album „Peasant“.
Sympathisch ungelenk singt auch Peter Perrett (Ex-Only Ones, Ex-Junkie) ehrliche und selbstironische Lieder über sein Leben am Abgrund. Das eigene Scheitern ist auch jeweils ein Thema der neuen Alben von Japanese Breakfast und Waxahatchee. Der Bandname Broken Social Scene suggeriert von jeher eigentlich Zerfall, ist aber das gewinnbringende Outfit einer der besten kanadischen Bands mit prominenten Mitgliedern wie Leslie Feist, Emily Haines oder Amy Millan. Ihre unnachahmlich schönen, virtuosen Gesangsharmonieverflechtungen bieten endlich wieder die Fleet Foxes auf ihrem neuen Album „Crack-up“ an.
PLAYLIST:
|
1.
|
Fleet Foxes
|
If you need to keep time on me
|
Crack-Up
|
Nonesuch/Warner
|
|
2.
|
Dan Auerbach
|
Malibu Man
|
Waiting on a song
|
Easy Eye Sound/Warner
|
|
3.
|
Dan Auerbach
|
Cherrybomb
|
Waiting on a song
|
Easy Eye Sound/Warner
|
|
4.
|
This is the Kit
|
Hotter Colder
|
Moonshine Freeze
|
Rough Trade
|
|
5.
|
Sufjan Stevens/Nico Muhly/Bryce Dessner/James McAlister
|
Jupiter
|
Planetarium
|
4AD
|
|
6.
|
Japanese Breakfast
|
Diving Woman
|
Soft Sounds from another planet
|
Dead Oceans
|
|
7.
|
Waxahatchee
|
Hear you
|
Out in the Storm
|
Merge
|
|
8.
|
Broken Social Scene
|
Hug of Thunder
|
Hug of Thunder
|
City Slang
|
|
9.
|
Broken Social Scene
|
Halfway home
|
Hug of Thunder
|
City Slang
|
|
10.
|
Peter Perrett
|
Man of Extremes
|
How the west was won
|
Domino
|
|
11.
|
Richard Dawson
|
Scientist
|
Peasant
|
Weird World/Domino
|
|
12.
|
Fleet Foxes
|
I am all that i need / Arroyo Seco / Thumbprint Scar
|
Crack-Up
|
Nonesuch/Warner
|
|
13.
|
Public Service Broadcasting
|
People will always need coal
|
Every Valley
|
PIAS
|
|
14.
|
Public Service Broadcasting
|
Progress
|
Every Valley
|
PIAS
|
|
15.
|
Lydia Lunch & Cypress Grove
|
Breakdown
|
Under the covers
|
Rustblade
|
|
16.
|
Jane Weaver
|
H>A>K
|
Modern Kosmology
|
Fire
|
|
17.
|
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard
|
Altered beast I
|
Murder of the Universe
|
Heavenly Sweetness
|
|
18.
|
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard
|
Alter me I
|
Murder of the Universe
|
Heavenly Sweetness
|
|
19.
|
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard
|
Altered Beast II
|
Murder of the Universe
|
Heavenly Sweetness
|
|
20.
|
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard
|
Alter me II
|
Murder of the Universe
|
Heavenly Sweetness
|
|
21.
|
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard
|
Altered Beast III
|
Murder of the Universe
|
Heavenly Sweetness
|