FRANTIC FREAKSHOW: Raus aus dem Tunnel, rein in den Dschungel

Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 23 Stunden anhörbar.

Vom psychedelisch-mikrotonalen Grooverock  der Australier King Gizzard and the Wizard Lizard über die energetische Spielfreude des Albums „The Jungle“ des kanadischen Trios Plants and Animals, bis zum originellen Flash des leicht bösartigen Industrial-Art-Punk von Young Knives auf „Barbarians". Alternative-Rock, Post-Grunge und Post-Punk von Puscifer, dem Seitenprojekt von James Maynard Keenan (Tool/A Perfect Circle), von der prominent besetzten kalifornischen Band Gone is Gone, den aus Baltimore stammenden Powercrackern von Dope Body, Landowner aus Massachusetts, der Post-Hardcore-Band Touché Amoré und  den Londoner Bands Hey Colossus, Adulkt Life und The Kills mit ihrer Outtake-Kompilation “Little Bastards”.

 

Playlist:

 

Artist

Track

Album

Label

 

1.

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard

Automation

KG

Caroline

 

2.

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard

Offlife

KG

Caroline

 

3.

Plants and Animals

The Jungle

The Jungle

Secret City

 

4.

Plants and Animals

Sacrifice

The Jungle

Secret City

 

5.

Young Knives

Swarm

Barbarians

Gadzook

 

6.

Young Knives

Barbarians

Barbarians

Gadzook

 

7.

Puscifer

Bedlamite

Existential Reckoning

BMG Rights

 

8.

Puscifer

The Underwhelming

Existential Reckoning

BMG Rights

 

9.

Gone is Gone

Breaks

If everything happens for a reason…

Clouds Hill

 

10.

Gone is Gone

Say Nothing

If everything happens for a reason…

Clouds Hill

 

11.

Hey Colossus

Donkey Jaw

Dances/Curses

Wrong Speed

 

12.

Hey Colossus

Mirror feat. Mark Lanegan

Dances/Curses

Wrong Speed

 

13.

The Kills

London hates you

Little Bastards

Domino

 

14.

The Kills

I call it art

Little Bastards

Domino

 

15.

Adulkt Life

Taking Hits

Book of Curse

What´s your rupture?

 

16.

Adulkt Life

Metalic Country

Book of Curse

What´s your rupture?

 

17.

Landowner

Phantom Vibration

Consultant

Born Yesterday

 

18.

Touche Amoré

Limelight

Lament

Epitaph

 

19.

Dope Body

Curve

Crack a light

Drag City

 