FRANTIC FREAKSHOW: Raus aus dem Tunnel, rein in den Dschungel

Vom psychedelisch-mikrotonalen Grooverock der Australier King Gizzard and the Wizard Lizard über die energetische Spielfreude des Albums „The Jungle“ des kanadischen Trios Plants and Animals, bis zum originellen Flash des leicht bösartigen Industrial-Art-Punk von Young Knives auf „Barbarians". Alternative-Rock, Post-Grunge und Post-Punk von Puscifer, dem Seitenprojekt von James Maynard Keenan (Tool/A Perfect Circle), von der prominent besetzten kalifornischen Band Gone is Gone, den aus Baltimore stammenden Powercrackern von Dope Body, Landowner aus Massachusetts, der Post-Hardcore-Band Touché Amoré und den Londoner Bands Hey Colossus, Adulkt Life und The Kills mit ihrer Outtake-Kompilation “Little Bastards”.
Playlist:
|
|
Artist
|
Track
|
Album
|
Label
|
|
1.
|
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard
|
Automation
|
KG
|
Caroline
|
|
2.
|
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard
|
Offlife
|
KG
|
Caroline
|
|
3.
|
Plants and Animals
|
The Jungle
|
The Jungle
|
Secret City
|
|
4.
|
Plants and Animals
|
Sacrifice
|
The Jungle
|
Secret City
|
|
5.
|
Young Knives
|
Swarm
|
Barbarians
|
Gadzook
|
|
6.
|
Young Knives
|
Barbarians
|
Barbarians
|
Gadzook
|
|
7.
|
Puscifer
|
Bedlamite
|
Existential Reckoning
|
BMG Rights
|
|
8.
|
Puscifer
|
The Underwhelming
|
Existential Reckoning
|
BMG Rights
|
|
9.
|
Gone is Gone
|
Breaks
|
If everything happens for a reason…
|
Clouds Hill
|
|
10.
|
Gone is Gone
|
Say Nothing
|
If everything happens for a reason…
|
Clouds Hill
|
|
11.
|
Hey Colossus
|
Donkey Jaw
|
Dances/Curses
|
Wrong Speed
|
|
12.
|
Hey Colossus
|
Mirror feat. Mark Lanegan
|
Dances/Curses
|
Wrong Speed
|
|
13.
|
The Kills
|
London hates you
|
Little Bastards
|
Domino
|
|
14.
|
The Kills
|
I call it art
|
Little Bastards
|
Domino
|
|
15.
|
Adulkt Life
|
Taking Hits
|
Book of Curse
|
What´s your rupture?
|
|
16.
|
Adulkt Life
|
Metalic Country
|
Book of Curse
|
What´s your rupture?
|
|
17.
|
Landowner
|
Phantom Vibration
|
Consultant
|
Born Yesterday
|
|
18.
|
Touche Amoré
|
Limelight
|
Lament
|
Epitaph
|
|
19.
|
Dope Body
|
Curve
|
Crack a light
|
Drag City
|