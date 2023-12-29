FRANTIC FREAKSHOW: Fronzoli

"Fronzoli" lautet der Titel (Italienisch für Firlefanz) des 6ten Albums der australischen Psychedelic-Indierocker Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, ebenso große Meister energetischer Stilvermischungen und –Adaptionen wie die Wunderwuzzis von King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, die innerhalb von nicht mal einem halben Jahr ein elektronisches und ein Metal-Album veröffentlicht haben. Ausserdem trifft norwegischer Hardrock von Spidergawd auf die Berliner Spitzen der wilden Isoscope und von Brother Grimm. Ghost Woman aus Arizona, das Outfit von Evan Uschenko trägt Sonnenbrille und hat eine Fuzzgitarre in der Hand. Und The National widmen dem Rauchmelder einen der besten Songs ihrer Karriere.
Playlist:
|
|
Artist
|
Track
|
Album
|
Label
|
|
1.
|
Isoscope
|
Tabula Rasa
|
Conclusive Mess
|
Noisolution
|
|
2.
|
Isoscope
|
Autopilot
|
Conclusive Mess
|
Noisolution
|
|
3.
|
Psychedelic Porn Crumpets
|
Nootmare (K.i.l.l.i.n.g.) Meow!
|
Fronzoli
|
What Reality?
|
|
4.
|
Psychedelic Porn Crumpets
|
Dilemma Us From Evil
|
Fronzoli
|
What Reality?
|
|
5.
|
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
|
Chang´e
|
The Silver Chord
|
KGLW
|
|
6.
|
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
|
Witchcraft
|
Petrodragonic Apocalypse; Or, Dawn Of Eternal Light
|
KGLW
|
|
7.
|
Spidergawd
|
Dinosaur
|
VII
|
Crispin Glover
|
|
8.
|
Spidergawd
|
Sands Of Time
|
VII
|
Crispin Glover
|
|
9.
|
Brother Grimm
|
When The Lights Go Out You Sing Wuthering Heights
|
The End
|
Noisolution
|
|
10.
|
Brother Grimm
|
Dead Dogs In Space
|
The End
|
Noisolution
|
|
11.
|
Ghost Woman
|
Alright Alright
|
Hindsight Is 50/50
|
Full Time Hobby
|
|
12.
|
Ghost Woman
|
Yoko
|
Hindsight Is 50/50
|
Full Time Hobby
|
|
13.
|
Lanz & Kris Allen
|
Panenka
|
Ballard
|
|
|
14.
|
The National
|
Alphabet City
|
Laugh Track
|
4AD
|
|
15.
|
The National
|
Smoke Detector
|
Laugh Track
|
4AD
|
|
16.
|
Eels
|
Spectacular Girl
|
So Good: Essential Eels Vol.2
|
E-Works/PIAS
|
|
17.
|
Eels
|
Christmas, Why You Gotta Do Me Like This
|
So Good: Essential Eels Vol.2
|
E-Works/PIAS
|
|
18.
|
Eels
|
Royal Pain (As Featured in Shrek The Third)
|
So Good: Essential Eels Vol.2
|
E-Works/PIAS
|