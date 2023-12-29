FRANTIC FREAKSHOW: Fronzoli

"Fronzoli" lautet der Titel (Italienisch für Firlefanz) des 6ten Albums der australischen Psychedelic-Indierocker Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, ebenso große Meister energetischer Stilvermischungen und –Adaptionen wie die Wunderwuzzis von King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, die innerhalb von nicht mal einem halben Jahr ein elektronisches und ein Metal-Album veröffentlicht haben. Ausserdem trifft norwegischer Hardrock von Spidergawd auf die Berliner Spitzen der wilden Isoscope und von Brother GrimmGhost Woman aus Arizona, das Outfit von Evan Uschenko trägt Sonnenbrille und hat eine Fuzzgitarre in der Hand. Und The National widmen dem Rauchmelder einen der besten Songs ihrer Karriere.

 

Playlist:

 

Artist

Track

Album

Label

 

1.

Isoscope

Tabula Rasa

Conclusive Mess

Noisolution

 

2.

Isoscope

Autopilot

Conclusive Mess

Noisolution

 

3.

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets

Nootmare (K.i.l.l.i.n.g.) Meow!

Fronzoli

What Reality?

 

4.

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets

Dilemma Us From Evil

Fronzoli

What Reality?

 

5.

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Chang´e

The Silver Chord

KGLW

 

6.

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Witchcraft

Petrodragonic Apocalypse; Or, Dawn Of Eternal Light

KGLW

 

7.

Spidergawd

Dinosaur

VII

Crispin Glover

 

8.

Spidergawd

Sands Of Time

VII

Crispin Glover

 

9.

Brother Grimm

When The Lights Go Out You Sing Wuthering Heights

The End

Noisolution

 

10.

Brother Grimm

Dead Dogs In Space

The End

Noisolution

 

11.

Ghost Woman

Alright Alright

Hindsight Is 50/50

Full Time Hobby

 

12.

Ghost Woman

Yoko

Hindsight Is 50/50

Full Time Hobby

 

13.

Lanz & Kris Allen

Panenka

Ballard

 

 

14.

The National

Alphabet City

Laugh Track

4AD

 

15.

The National

Smoke Detector

Laugh Track

4AD

 

16.

Eels

Spectacular Girl

So Good: Essential Eels Vol.2

E-Works/PIAS

 

17.

Eels

Christmas, Why You Gotta Do Me Like This

So Good: Essential Eels Vol.2

E-Works/PIAS

 

18.

Eels

Royal Pain (As Featured in Shrek The Third)

So Good: Essential Eels Vol.2

E-Works/PIAS

 
