Musikmagazin | Playlist | Freitag 05. Oktober 2018 | 17-18 Uhr

Achtung: Noch bis 18 Uhr am 06.10. könnt ihr ein Ticket für das Powersolo-Konzert im Räng gewinnen. Einfach eine Mail an musik@rdl.de
Zehn Jahre nach der Veröffentlichung ihres ersten Albums erscheint POWERSOLOs vermutlich definitives Werk, auch wenn man das prägnante Statement, das die zeitweilige Bruder-Band mit "Bo-Peep" abgibt, nicht als letztgültig begreifen sollte. "Bo-Peep" wirkt wie dahingerotzt, als habe Kim Kix spontan alles hineingepackt, was geht. Nichtsdestoweniger klingen auf dem Album viele verschiedene Stile an, sei es kalifornischer Psychedelic Blues oder Kims Rockabilly-Wurzeln als Bassist von Godless Wicked Creeps. Völlig perplex, Pippi.
|
Interpret
|
Album
|
Titel
|
Fucked Up
|
Dose Your Dreams
|
Raise Your Voice Joyce
|
Fucked Up
|
Dose Your Dreams
|
Normal People
|
Fucked Up
|
Dose Your Dreams
|
Living in a Simulation
|
Powersolo
|
Bo-Peep
|
What'd she say?
|
Powersolo
|
Bo-Peep
|
Back In Town
|
Powersolo
|
Bo-Peep
|
Absinth
|
Powersolo
|
Bo-Peep
|
Miles Around
|
Cock Sparrer
|
Runnin' Riot In 84
|
Is Anybody There?
|
Cock Sparrer
|
Runnin' Riot In 84
|
Think Again
|
Cock Sparrer
|
Runnin' Riot In 84
|
They Mean Murder
|
Joe Strummer
|
Joe Strummer 001
|
Trash City
|
Joe Strummer
|
Joe Strummer 001
|
15th Brigade
|
Joe Strummer
|
Joe Strummer 001
|
Coma Girl
|
Pixies
|
Live from The Fallout Shelter
|
Holiday Song
|
Pixies
|
Live from The Fallout Shelter
|
Nimrod's Son
|
Pixies
|
Live from The Fallout Shelter
|
Down To The Well
Powersolo live zum Anfassen am Samstag, 06. Oktober in Freiburg im Great Räng Teng Teng (AK: 12 Euro)