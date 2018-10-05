Musikmagazin | Playlist | Freitag 05. Oktober 2018 | 17-18 Uhr

Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 23 Stunden anhörbar.

Achtung: Noch bis 18 Uhr am 06.10. könnt ihr ein Ticket für das Powersolo-Konzert im Räng gewinnen. Einfach eine Mail an musik@rdl.de

Zehn Jahre nach der Veröffentlichung ihres ersten Albums erscheint POWERSOLOs vermutlich definitives Werk, auch wenn man das prägnante Statement, das die zeitweilige Bruder-Band mit "Bo-Peep" abgibt, nicht als letztgültig begreifen sollte. "Bo-Peep" wirkt wie dahingerotzt, als habe Kim Kix spontan alles hineingepackt, was geht. Nichtsdestoweniger klingen auf dem Album viele verschiedene Stile an, sei es kalifornischer Psychedelic Blues oder Kims Rockabilly-Wurzeln als Bassist von Godless Wicked Creeps. Völlig perplex, Pippi.

Interpret

Album

Titel

Fucked Up

Dose Your Dreams

Raise Your Voice Joyce

Fucked Up

Dose Your Dreams

Normal People

Fucked Up

Dose Your Dreams

Living in a Simulation

Powersolo

Bo-Peep

What'd she say?

Powersolo

Bo-Peep

Back In Town

Powersolo

Bo-Peep

Absinth

Powersolo

Bo-Peep

Miles Around

Cock Sparrer

Runnin' Riot In 84

Is Anybody There?

Cock Sparrer

Runnin' Riot In 84

Think Again

Cock Sparrer

Runnin' Riot In 84

They Mean Murder

Joe Strummer

Joe Strummer 001

Trash City

Joe Strummer

Joe Strummer 001

15th Brigade

Joe Strummer

Joe Strummer 001

Coma Girl

Pixies

Live from The Fallout Shelter

Holiday Song

Pixies

Live from The Fallout Shelter

Nimrod's Son

Pixies

Live from The Fallout Shelter

Down To The Well

Powersolo live zum Anfassen am Samstag, 06. Oktober in Freiburg im Great Räng Teng Teng (AK: 12 Euro)

http://www.raengtengteng.com/