Frantic Freakshow, Freitag, 7. Dezember 2018, 21-22.30 h

Der Blues Explosion-gestählte Jon Spencer ist mit seinem ersten Solo-Album „Spencer Sings The Hits“ am Start, auf dem er 100%ig coverversion-frei sich selbst verwirklicht hat – no fake! Die dänische Antwort geben die Rockabilly-affinen Powersolo mit Bo-Peep!

Tante Mascis hat auch eine Neue! Fast ganz alleine hat J. Mascis, der graue Wolf mit der unverkennbaren Stimm- und Gitarrenfarbe, sein neues Soloalbum „Elastic days“ eingespielt und klingt dabei handzahmer als mit Dinosaur Jr.

Aus der gleichen Mucker-Generation stammt auch Kristin Hersh, einst mit Throwing Muses, aber auch solo erfolgreich – auf dem 10ten Album auf der Suche nach „Possible Dust Clouds“.

Außerdem Neues von Bevis Frond, dem Richard Dawson-Bandprojekt Hen Ogledd, hippiesker Wah Wah-Bongo-Groove-Rock von Wargirl, lässig-monotoner Twang-Charme von Tess Parks & Anton Newcombe und die Schweden von Les Big Byrd mit leckerem Space-Kraut-Pop auf ihrem Album „Iran, Iraq, IKEA“.

 

 

Artist

Track

Album

Label

 

1.

The Go! Team

Chico´s Radical Decade

Semicircle

Memphis Industries

 

2.

Wargirl

Mess around

S/t

Clouds Hill

 

3.

Wargirl

Sass Girl

S/t

Clouds Hill

 

4.

Action & Tension & Space

Skåredalen Funhouse

Skåredalen Funhouse

Kapitän Platte

 

5.

Les Big Byrd

A little more numb

Iran Irag IKEA

PNKSLM

 

6.

Tess Parks & Anton Newcombe

French Monday Afternoon

S/t

A Recordings

 

7.

Hilma Nikolaisen

Into the music

Mjusic

Fysisk Format

 

8.

Powersolo

Lost Angeles

Bo-Peep

Crunchy Frog

 

9.

Heavy Trash

Christmas in Königstein

Heavy Trash vs. Powersolo – Favoritenserie no.2

Rhythm Island Rec.

 

10.

Jon Spencer

Ghost

Spencer sings the hits

In the Red

 

11.

Jon Spencer

Fake

Spencer sings the hits

In the Red

 

12.

Kristin Hersh

Gin

Possible Dust Clouds

Fire

 

13.

Kristin Hersh

Lax

Possible Dust Clouds

Fire

 

14.

J. Mascis

See you at the Movies

Elastic Days

Sub Pop

 

15.

J. Mascis

Cut Strangers

Elastic Days

Sub Pop

 

16.

Dinosaur Jr.

Little Fury Things

You´re living all over me

SST

 

17.

Bevis Frond

Enjoy

We´re your friends, man

Fire

 

18.

Hen Ogledd

Problem Child

Mogic

Weird World/Domino

 

19.

Public Service Broadcasting

White Star Liner

White Star Liner EP

PIAS

 

20.

The Liminanas

Wunderbar

7“ and rare stuff 2015/2018

Because

 