Frantic Freakshow, Freitag, 7. Dezember 2018, 21-22.30 h

Der Blues Explosion-gestählte Jon Spencer ist mit seinem ersten Solo-Album „Spencer Sings The Hits“ am Start, auf dem er 100%ig coverversion-frei sich selbst verwirklicht hat – no fake! Die dänische Antwort geben die Rockabilly-affinen Powersolo mit Bo-Peep!
Tante Mascis hat auch eine Neue! Fast ganz alleine hat J. Mascis, der graue Wolf mit der unverkennbaren Stimm- und Gitarrenfarbe, sein neues Soloalbum „Elastic days“ eingespielt und klingt dabei handzahmer als mit Dinosaur Jr.
Aus der gleichen Mucker-Generation stammt auch Kristin Hersh, einst mit Throwing Muses, aber auch solo erfolgreich – auf dem 10ten Album auf der Suche nach „Possible Dust Clouds“.
Außerdem Neues von Bevis Frond, dem Richard Dawson-Bandprojekt Hen Ogledd, hippiesker Wah Wah-Bongo-Groove-Rock von Wargirl, lässig-monotoner Twang-Charme von Tess Parks & Anton Newcombe und die Schweden von Les Big Byrd mit leckerem Space-Kraut-Pop auf ihrem Album „Iran, Iraq, IKEA“.
Artist
Track
Album
Label
1.
The Go! Team
Chico´s Radical Decade
Semicircle
Memphis Industries
2.
Wargirl
Mess around
S/t
Clouds Hill
3.
Wargirl
Sass Girl
S/t
Clouds Hill
4.
Action & Tension & Space
Skåredalen Funhouse
Skåredalen Funhouse
Kapitän Platte
5.
Les Big Byrd
A little more numb
Iran Irag IKEA
PNKSLM
6.
Tess Parks & Anton Newcombe
French Monday Afternoon
S/t
A Recordings
7.
Hilma Nikolaisen
Into the music
Mjusic
Fysisk Format
8.
Powersolo
Lost Angeles
Bo-Peep
Crunchy Frog
9.
Heavy Trash
Christmas in Königstein
Heavy Trash vs. Powersolo – Favoritenserie no.2
Rhythm Island Rec.
10.
Jon Spencer
Ghost
Spencer sings the hits
In the Red
11.
Jon Spencer
Fake
Spencer sings the hits
In the Red
12.
Kristin Hersh
Gin
Possible Dust Clouds
Fire
13.
Kristin Hersh
Lax
Possible Dust Clouds
Fire
14.
J. Mascis
See you at the Movies
Elastic Days
Sub Pop
15.
J. Mascis
Cut Strangers
Elastic Days
Sub Pop
16.
Dinosaur Jr.
Little Fury Things
You´re living all over me
SST
17.
Bevis Frond
Enjoy
We´re your friends, man
Fire
18.
Hen Ogledd
Problem Child
Mogic
Weird World/Domino
19.
Public Service Broadcasting
White Star Liner
White Star Liner EP
PIAS
20.
The Liminanas
Wunderbar
7“ and rare stuff 2015/2018
Because
