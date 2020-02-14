Musikmagazin | Playlist | Freitag 14. Februar 2020 | 17-18 Uhr

Nach einer längeren Auszeit haben sich die Gründer von And You Will Knows By The Trail Of Dead Jason Reece und Conrad Keely mit neuen Musikern umgeben: Gitarrist Aaron Blount und Alec Padron am Bass. Zu viert auf Tour legt die Band auf dem Weg von Basel nach Reutlingen einen Zwischenstop im Swamp in Freiburg ein und präsentiert dort ihr neuestes Werk „X: The Godless Void And Other Stories” dem geneigten Publikum. Pippi.
|
Interpret
|
Album
|
Titel
|
And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead
|
X: The Godless Void and Other Stories
|
All Who Wander
|
And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead
|
X: The Godless Void and Other Stories
|
Something Like This
|
And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead
|
X: The Godless Void and Other Stories
|
Don't Look Down
|
And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead
|
X: The Godless Void and Other Stories
|
Blade of Wind
|
POLICA
|
When We Stay Alive
|
Tata
|
POLICA
|
When We Stay Alive
|
Blood Moon
|
POLICA
|
When We Stay Alive
|
Sea Without Blue
|
Tame Impala
|
The Slow Rush
|
Tomorrow's Dust
|
Tame Impala
|
The Slow Rush
|
Lost in Yesterday
|
Caribou
|
Suddenly
|
New Jade
|
Caribou
|
Suddenly
|
Never Come Back