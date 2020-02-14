Musikmagazin | Playlist | Freitag 14. Februar 2020 | 17-18 Uhr

And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead - X: The Godless Void And Other Stories
And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead - X: The Godless Void And Other Stories
Nach einer längeren Auszeit haben sich die Gründer von And You Will Knows By The Trail Of Dead Jason Reece und Conrad Keely mit neuen Musikern umgeben: Gitarrist Aaron Blount und Alec Padron am Bass. Zu viert auf Tour legt die Band auf dem Weg von Basel nach Reutlingen einen Zwischenstop im Swamp in Freiburg ein und präsentiert dort ihr neuestes Werk „X: The Godless Void And Other Stories” dem geneigten Publikum. Pippi.

Interpret

Album

Titel

And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead

X: The Godless Void and Other Stories

All Who Wander

And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead

X: The Godless Void and Other Stories

Something Like This

And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead

X: The Godless Void and Other Stories

Don't Look Down

And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead

X: The Godless Void and Other Stories

Blade of Wind

POLICA

When We Stay Alive

Tata

POLICA

When We Stay Alive

Blood Moon

POLICA

When We Stay Alive

Sea Without Blue

Tame Impala

The Slow Rush

Tomorrow's Dust

Tame Impala

The Slow Rush

Lost in Yesterday

Caribou

Suddenly

New Jade

Caribou

Suddenly

Never Come Back

