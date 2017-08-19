Musikmagazin | Playlist | Freitag 18. August 2017 | 17-18 Uhr

Das Musikmagazin aus dem Sommerloch, die ganze Redaktion macht Urlaub, keiner da im Studio: Nur eine hält die Stellung, die arme Pippi muss arbeiten. Welch' eine Ungerechtigkeit.

Musikmagazin | Playlist | Freitag 18. August 2017 | 17-18 Uhr

Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 16 Stunden anhörbar.

goldfinger - the knife.jpg

goldfinger - the knife
goldfinger - the knife
Quelle: 
I-Net

Interpret

Album

Titel

Metallica

Hardwired...To Self-Destruct

Hardwired

Metallica

Hardwired...To Self-Destruct

Atlas, Rise!

The Districts

Popular Manipulations

Capable

The Districts

Popular Manipulations

Violet

Goldfinger

The Knife

A Million Miles

Goldfinger

The Knife

Beacon

Goldfinger

The Knife

Tijuana Sunrise

Queens of the Stone Age

Villains

Villains of Circumstance

Itchy

All We Know

Black

Itchy

All We Know

Fall Apart

Sioux Falls

Rot Forever

3fast

Sioux Falls

Rot Forever

Dinosaur Dying