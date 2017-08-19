Musikmagazin | Playlist | Freitag 18. August 2017 | 17-18 Uhr

Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 16 Stunden anhörbar.
|
Interpret
|
Album
|
Titel
|
Metallica
|
Hardwired...To Self-Destruct
|
Hardwired
|
Metallica
|
Hardwired...To Self-Destruct
|
Atlas, Rise!
|
The Districts
|
Popular Manipulations
|
Capable
|
The Districts
|
Popular Manipulations
|
Violet
|
Goldfinger
|
The Knife
|
A Million Miles
|
Goldfinger
|
The Knife
|
Beacon
|
Goldfinger
|
The Knife
|
Tijuana Sunrise
|
Queens of the Stone Age
|
Villains
|
Villains of Circumstance
|
Itchy
|
All We Know
|
Black
|
Itchy
|
All We Know
|
Fall Apart
|
Sioux Falls
|
Rot Forever
|
3fast
|
Sioux Falls
|
Rot Forever
|
Dinosaur Dying