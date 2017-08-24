|
Interpret
|
Album
|
Titel
|
Grizzly Bear
|
Painted Ruins
|
Mourning Sound
|
Grizzly Bear
|
Painted Ruins
|
Three Rings
|
Grizzly Bear
|
Painted Ruins
|
Cut-Out
|
The War On Drugs
|
A Deeper Understanding
|
Pain
|
The War On Drugs
|
A Deeper Understanding
|
Holding On
|
Dead Leaves
|
Vultures
|
Death and Taxes
|
Dead Leaves
|
Vultures
|
Deteriorate
|
Angels & Airwaves
|
We Don't Need to Whisper Acoustic - EP
|
Valkyrie Missile (Acoustic)
|
Angels & Airwaves
|
We Don't Need to Whisper Acoustic - EP
|
Distraction (Acoustic)
|
Arms and Ears
|
Permastrange
|
Mother Mary
|
Arms and Ears
|
Permastrange
|
Permanently Strange
Ja, nix mehr mit Sommerloch, Scheiße nochmal. Hochkarätige Geburtstage sind am Start! Grizzly Bear und The War On Drugs geben sich die Ehre. Hammer-Alben, keine Diskussion! Alles in allem sind wir extrem USA-lastig diese Sendung, speziell das Bundesland Massachussetts macht das Maul auf mit unbekanntem Indie-Rock. Auch schön! Alles gut, wir steuern auf den Winter zu. Frostige Grüße, Eure Pippi.
Musikmagazin | Playlist | Freitag 25. August 2017 | 17-18 Uhr
Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 22 Stunden anhörbar.