Musikmagazin | Playlist | Freitag 25. August 2017 | 17-18 Uhr

Ja, nix mehr mit Sommerloch, Scheiße nochmal. Hochkarätige Geburtstage sind am Start! Grizzly Bear und The War On Drugs geben sich die Ehre. Hammer-Alben, keine Diskussion! Alles in allem sind wir extrem USA-lastig diese Sendung, speziell das Bundesland Massachussetts macht das Maul auf mit unbekanntem Indie-Rock. Auch schön! Alles gut, wir steuern auf den Winter zu. Frostige Grüße, Eure Pippi.

Interpret

Album

Titel

Grizzly Bear

Painted Ruins

Mourning Sound

Grizzly Bear

Painted Ruins

Three Rings

Grizzly Bear

Painted Ruins

Cut-Out

The War On Drugs

A Deeper Understanding

Pain

The War On Drugs

A Deeper Understanding

Holding On

Dead Leaves

Vultures

Death and Taxes

Dead Leaves

Vultures

Deteriorate

Angels & Airwaves

We Don't Need to Whisper Acoustic - EP

Valkyrie Missile (Acoustic)

Angels & Airwaves

We Don't Need to Whisper Acoustic - EP

Distraction (Acoustic)

Arms and Ears

Permastrange

Mother Mary

Arms and Ears

Permastrange

Permanently Strange