Musikmagazin | Playlist | Freitag 25. August 2017 | 17-18 Uhr

Harakiri For The Sky auf dem Metal-Festival "Baden Im Blut" in Weil am Rhein, GlerAkur auf dem Prophecy-Fest in Balve, Amon Amarth in Colmar auf der Foire Aux Vins. Schön war's überall und gelohnt hat sich's auch. Neue Inspirationen für das Post-Rock-Special inklusive. Dazu neue Alben aus den Bereichen "klassischer Post-Rock" und "Dark Folk" bzw. "Ambient". Viel Freude beim Hören wünscht Euch Eure Pippi.