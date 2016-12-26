Musikmagazin | Playlist | Freitag 30. Dezember 2016 | 17-18 Uhr

Interpret Album Titel

Farewell, My Love Above It All Welcome to the Beginning

Farewell, My Love Above It All Burn out the Night

The Coral Distance Inbetween Distance Inbetween

Battleme Habitual Love Songs Pete's Song

PJ Harvey The Hope Six Demolition Project The Community of Hope

Bob Mould Patch the Sky Hold On

Communist Daughter The Cracks That Built the Wall Hold Back

Calexico Edge Of The Sun Moon Never Rises

The Last Shadow Puppets Everything You've Come To Expect Aviation

Conrad Keely Original Machines Engines of the Dark

Daughter Not To Disappear No Care

Field Mouse Episodic Beacon

Primal Scream Chaosmosis Where the Light Gets In

Spidergawd III No Man's Land

Suede Night Thoughts When You Were Young