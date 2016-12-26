Musikmagazin | Playlist | Freitag 30. Dezember 2016 | 17-18 Uhr

Der Jahresrückblick 2016. Das Musikmagazin am Freitag mit den Veranstaltungstipps fürs Wochenende dankt fürs Zuhören und wünscht ein glückliches und gesundes Jahr 2017. Hear you soon.

Interpret

Album

Titel

Farewell, My Love

Above It All

Welcome to the Beginning

Farewell, My Love

Above It All

Burn out the Night

The Coral

Distance Inbetween

Distance Inbetween

Battleme

Habitual Love Songs

Pete's Song

PJ Harvey

The Hope Six Demolition Project

The Community of Hope

Bob Mould

Patch the Sky

Hold On

Communist Daughter

The Cracks That Built the Wall

Hold Back

Calexico

Edge Of The Sun

Moon Never Rises

The Last Shadow Puppets

Everything You've Come To Expect

Aviation

Conrad Keely

Original Machines

Engines of the Dark

Daughter

Not To Disappear

No Care

Field Mouse

Episodic

Beacon

Primal Scream

Chaosmosis

Where the Light Gets In

Spidergawd

III

No Man's Land

Suede

Night Thoughts

When You Were Young

Wolf Alice

My Love Is Cool

Turn to Dust