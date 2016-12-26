|
Interpret
|
Album
|
Titel
|
Farewell, My Love
|
Above It All
|
Welcome to the Beginning
|
Farewell, My Love
|
Above It All
|
Burn out the Night
|
The Coral
|
Distance Inbetween
|
Distance Inbetween
|
Battleme
|
Habitual Love Songs
|
Pete's Song
|
PJ Harvey
|
The Hope Six Demolition Project
|
The Community of Hope
|
Bob Mould
|
Patch the Sky
|
Hold On
|
Communist Daughter
|
The Cracks That Built the Wall
|
Hold Back
|
Calexico
|
Edge Of The Sun
|
Moon Never Rises
|
The Last Shadow Puppets
|
Everything You've Come To Expect
|
Aviation
|
Conrad Keely
|
Original Machines
|
Engines of the Dark
|
Daughter
|
Not To Disappear
|
No Care
|
Field Mouse
|
Episodic
|
Beacon
|
Primal Scream
|
Chaosmosis
|
Where the Light Gets In
|
Spidergawd
|
III
|
No Man's Land
|
Suede
|
Night Thoughts
|
When You Were Young
|
Wolf Alice
|
My Love Is Cool
|
Turn to Dust
Der Jahresrückblick 2016. Das Musikmagazin am Freitag mit den Veranstaltungstipps fürs Wochenende dankt fürs Zuhören und wünscht ein glückliches und gesundes Jahr 2017. Hear you soon.
Musikmagazin | Playlist | Freitag 30. Dezember 2016 | 17-18 Uhr
