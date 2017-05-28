For Whom The Moon A Nightsong Sings | 28/05/2017 | Post-Rock-Magazin

Die Sonne scheint jetzt anscheinend öfter und länger. Liegt an der Jahreszeit. Es wird Sommer. Alle Welt gammelt an Baggerseen und Biergärten herum. Grund genug, etwas gepflegte Düsternis und Melancholie zu verbreiten und schon vorsorglich daraufhin verweisen: The Winter Is Coming!

For Whom The Moon A Nightsong Sings | 28/05/2017 | Post-Rock-Magazin

for whom the moon a nightsong sings - playlist 2017-05-28.png

for whom the moon a nightsong sings - playlist 2017-05-28
for whom the moon a nightsong sings - playlist
Quelle: 
I-Net

Interpret

Album

Titel

65daysofstatic

Silent Running

Overture

Anathema

The Optimist

Endless Ways

Anathema

The Optimist

San Francisco

Anathema

The Optimist

Can't Let Go

Colourway

Lost Voices, Found Selves

Refractions

Colourway

Lost Voices, Found Selves

Tempo

In The Woods...

Pure

Devil's At The Door

In The Woods...

Pure

Cult Of Shining Stars

In The Woods...

Pure

Transmission KRS

Do Make Say Think

Stubborn Persistent Illusions

Horripilation

Do Make Say Think

Stubborn Persistent Illusions

And Boundless

Völur

Ancestors

Breaker Of Silence

Völur

Ancestors

Breaker Of Famine