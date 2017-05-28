For Whom The Moon A Nightsong Sings | 28/05/2017 | Post-Rock-Magazin

|
Interpret
|
Album
|
Titel
|
65daysofstatic
|
Silent Running
|
Overture
|
Anathema
|
The Optimist
|
Endless Ways
|
Anathema
|
The Optimist
|
San Francisco
|
Anathema
|
The Optimist
|
Can't Let Go
|
Colourway
|
Lost Voices, Found Selves
|
Refractions
|
Colourway
|
Lost Voices, Found Selves
|
Tempo
|
In The Woods...
|
Pure
|
Devil's At The Door
|
In The Woods...
|
Pure
|
Cult Of Shining Stars
|
In The Woods...
|
Pure
|
Transmission KRS
|
Do Make Say Think
|
Stubborn Persistent Illusions
|
Horripilation
|
Do Make Say Think
|
Stubborn Persistent Illusions
|
And Boundless
|
Völur
|
Ancestors
|
Breaker Of Silence
|
Völur
|
Ancestors
|
Breaker Of Famine
Die Sonne scheint jetzt anscheinend öfter und länger. Liegt an der Jahreszeit. Es wird Sommer. Alle Welt gammelt an Baggerseen und Biergärten herum. Grund genug, etwas gepflegte Düsternis und Melancholie zu verbreiten und schon vorsorglich daraufhin verweisen: The Winter Is Coming!