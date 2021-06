Bluesclubradio 10.06.2021

Playlist:

01 Scary Pockets - I'd Rather Go Blind

02 Tino Gonzales - Stand By Me

03 Bobby Womack - California Dreamin'

04 Adam Schultz - Early In The Mornin'

05 Soulful Femme - Born To Blues

06 Mike Goudreau Band - Speak to Me Softly

07 Kal David - Let's Straighten It Out

08 JB & The Hüggeli feat. Jesper Bjarnesen - Old Trusted Friend

09 Chris Cain - Found A Way To Make Me Say Goodbye

10 Jessie Lee & The Alchemists - One Only Thing

11 Quinn Sullivan - How Many Tears