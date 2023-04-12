Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 16 Stunden anhörbar.
1. Amanda Project ft. Gaette Adisson - Cascadas of colour
2. Fireboy DML - Peru
3. Moodyman - I'd rather be lonely
4. Ezra collective - No confusion
5. Sunni Okosun - Odenigbo
6. The vicious seeds - Wireless party
7. Naomi Shelton - Everbody knows
8. Lee Fields - Sentimental fool
9. Foreign Concept - Vibe ft. Slay, Roxie Reese
10. Wayward - Casper pt.2
11. Slowthai - Falling
12. Theo Parrish & Maurissa Rose - This is for you