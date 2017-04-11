We are here - State of european borders

Die Sendung ist aufgrund von GEMA-Beschränkungen nur noch 6 Tage 17 Stunden anhörbar.
WE ARE HERE is a radioshow being broadcasted every 2 weeks on
mondays on Coloradio (99.3 / 98.4) at 9pm.
We are here, a radiowhow where we discuss racism, politics and
migration, here and everywhere.
STATE OF EUROPEAN BORDERS
Today's show will be about the state of european borders and migrant policies, because of course european institutions are updating them continously.
We also will talk about the new 80 cents forced jobs for migrants here in Germany, with an interview.
We will then continue talking about the economical aspect of these borders, and also about how the policies are evolving...to face the new times.
