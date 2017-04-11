We are here - State of european borders

WE ARE HERE is a radioshow being broadcasted every 2 weeks on

mondays on Coloradio (99.3 / 98.4) at 9pm.

We are here, a radiowhow where we discuss racism, politics and

migration, here and everywhere.



STATE OF EUROPEAN BORDERS



Today's show will be about the state of european borders and migrant policies, because of course european institutions are updating them continously.



We also will talk about the new 80 cents forced jobs for migrants here in Germany, with an interview.



We will then continue talking about the economical aspect of these borders, and also about how the policies are evolving...to face the new times.





www.black-rose.xyz

www.coloradio.org

https://mobile.twitter.com/black_rose_dd

black-rose@systemli.org