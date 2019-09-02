لهکهمپی دانکیغ لهوڵاتی فهرهنسا زیاتر لهههزار پهنابهر ژیانێکی سهخت بهرێدهکهن بهمهبهستی گهیشتن بهوڵاتی بهریتانیا. رێبوار حوسینی چالاکی مهدهنی و رۆژنامهنووس لهم چاوپێکهوتنهدا لهبهرنامهی دهنگی ئێمه لهرادیۆی دریكلاند باس لهنههامهتیهکانی ژیانی پهنابهران و چارهنوسی ئهم کهمپه دهکات.
Rebwar Huseni is a kurdish journalist and activist who lives in France. In his work, he focuses on the living conditions of migrants, especially those living in Dunkirk camp, in the Northern of France. More than thousand migrants are located. Most of them determined to reach Britain.
In this interview, Rebwar Huseni explains all about Dunkirk camp.