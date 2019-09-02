عومهر باجهلان نزیکی پێنج ساڵه لهوڵاتی ئهڵمانیا وهک پهنابهر دهژی و خهڵکی خانهقینی کوردستانی عیراقه، ژیانی تاراوگه ههرچهنده سهخته، بهڵام نهیتوانی عومهر لهخهون و خولیاکهی دووربخاتهوه کهیاری وهرزشی کیک بۆکسێن ـه. وهک خۆی دهڵێت دوای ۳مانگ لهئهڵمانیا پهیوهندی بهیهکێک لهیانهکانی شاری فرایبۆرگ دهکات دهستدهکات بهڕاهێنان و تائێستا براوهی ٥ یارییه. ئێستادا عومهر وهک یاریدهدهری راهێنهرهکهی لهیانهی شپارتا گیم بهردهوامه. بهرنامهی دهنگی ئێمه لهرادیۆی دریكلاند ئهم راپۆرتهی لهگهڵ سازکردوهو کهلهزمانی خۆیهوه چیرۆکی ژیانی و سهرکهوتنی لهتاراوگه باس دهکات.
Refugees life is hard, but some refugees never lose hope and continue to follow their dreams. This is the case of Omer Bachalan, a professional kickboxer from Kurdistan Iraq. He was obliged to leave his home country with his family because of IS war. Now, he lives in Neustatd, Germany. Three months after coming to Germany, he started kichboxing again in Sparta Gym Freiburg. He already won 5 championships.
Our voice had an interview with Omer, he talked about his life and how one can succeed as a refugee by only following their dreams.