Escape from Noise

This month we discuss Pharaoh Sanders, a man who's spent the last 60 years playing free jazz, spiritual jazz, and collaborating with musicians from around the world. We also get sidetracked talking about the history of jazz being used as cultural propaganda during the Cold War, and how the author Ishmael Reed teaches us that the roots of all are problems are in a disagreement between Moses and the Egyptian court.