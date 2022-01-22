Colourful Culture Ep12 Larissa Koltes

Colourful Culture,
this month Larissa Koltes invited to talk and provides her music, plays and tells her personal story.
And also this month Apo and Ahmed did Jamm again.
"Bones" - Larissa Bones official music video:
https://youtu.be/u3WmnJTLWD0
"Erosion" -Larissa Bones official music video::
https://youtu.be/Bs_FHiCKlis
Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/track/2UeqBcbfVxrXjjL2M06F9G?si=9Mt_GzzBSwece7z...
The podcast is on the Radio Dreyeckland, and collaboration with Ourvoice.
COLOURFUL CULTURE BROADCAST