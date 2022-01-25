Episode 6. English

Intro

E: Rufine, after our first episode, we got a lot of reactions. Some people really appreciated the topic that we chose and the way we covered it. But there were also some critics, misunderstandings and questionnings.

R: True. Maybe we should try to go through the comments and clarify certain points.

E: I also think so, let‘s do that.

E: So, in this sixth episode of „What‘s up Freiburg?“, we are not bringing a totally new topic, but we recall the first episode where we tried to answer the question „Why is it so difficult for male refugees to find a woman in Germany?“

R: Emmanuel, this title alone triggerred some people. Maybe some did not even click on the link because of the title…

E: Oh really?

R: Yes, one question that came up was „would it not be better to put partner instead of woman?“ and someone else even went further and why male refugees should find woman? You get their point right?

E: Yes yes, with this title, it is as if romance only belongs to only male and woman. So the person was seeing it as kind of sexist.

R: Yes and especially because here we specify that male „refugees“ are looking for women which in some way could reproduce or strenghten stereotypes about refugees chasing after women. The person was asking wether we could remove the refugees part of the sentences.

E: I think the person is right on the one hand. The podcast episode itself is very heterocentric. But this is also due to the circumstances - queer refugees are less likely to speak frankly which is due to discrimination in the society as a whole but also in between the refugees. Our colleague had actually asked to Rosa Hilfe, an LGBTQ Freiburg organisation which has a special programm for queer refugees, if they know someone who would like to talk with us about the topic flirting but they didn't respond in time.

R: Yes and I think these are two totally different topics that could be handled separately. I would even think that queer refugees will have different issues. We will definitely work on that in coming episodes.

E: And Rufine, through our activities, we mainly meet young male heterosexual refugees who come up with this question that is why we just focussed on that.

R: And let me remind you that you are the one who pushed hard for this topic of dating. It was so important to …

E: Yes, I myself had so much questions related to that topic, I was so tired of being rejected and after different conversations with other guys, I noticed that I was not the only one.

R: Of course not. So much people carry on this frustration but it is a kind of taboo. The discussion stays in the circle of refugees and their friends and is not made public. Because people are afraid of being put in a box.

E: Exactly. And the fact that we kind of broke this taboo brought us some positive comments from people from our network Medien.vielfalt. Many raised the point that this topic usually overlooked but very important for many people.

R: Which is totally true. And we tried to show this issue from a different angle than the way it is normally portrayed and situated it in the bigger context of refugee policies in Germany and how they form human experience of emotions. And talking about the human experience of emotions, you remember we share the esperience of a guy who tried to talk to make contact in the train but was often rejected?

E: Yes, this is a story that Gökhan Karpuz, social worker that we interviewed for that episode shared with us. He highlighted the fact that the guy was used to that naturally from his home country but here he was so often refused, that he stopped trying to talk to people in the train. I had also this experience.

R: You said it last time. But you know, one of the feedbacks that we got was that maybe the train or tram is not the best space to address someone. To that person and probably for many other Germans, those are spaces where it is too unappropriated to start a chat. Most of the times, people just want have their piece and stay on their own.

E: Ah good to know. But we also had a really harsch comment. Someone aswered to the question asked in our title a bit sarcastically and said that male refugees do not find women in Germany because they are only looking for white german women and think, the others do not have proper documents.

R: This is so hart but we can‘t deny that it is true in some cases. Remember we raised the point of marriage which is one of the rare possibilities for many refugees to get a right to stay in Germany. Therefore, many will look for this solution and some women will not trust them anymore and this makes flirting more complicated.

E: Yes Rufine. But have to highlight that those are individual cases. And even that is caused by system of asylum in Germany. One thing that was really important to us in this podcast episode was to show that considering refugees as a mass and putting all in the same box really causes much prejudice to them.

R: Exactly. Refugees are individuals in their own and each have different perspectives on things. But Emmanuel, you know what would actually interest me now?

E: No, tell me…

R: I would like to hear what our main target group, the people from the camp think of that episode.

E: Oookk some of them send us their opinion on it. Let us listen…

LEA People

R: Aaah good to know and to hear. For the next episode, we will try to go deeper into the suggestions and arguments that we have got.

E: Good idea. We should do that. And also, we have got some much suggestions of topics after that first episode. For example, someone proposed to talk about child/parent relationship in these situations, another idea was to talk about struggles of refugees women, or maybe to just focus on the topic dating as a whole. We marked everything and will probably come with episodes on those topics.

R: Emmanuel, I am tired of talking already, please, now it is Rom‘y turn to talk.

E: Hahaha yes, let Romy close as always with his poem „What‘s up Freiburg?“