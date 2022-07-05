Celebration of the World Refugees Day.

20 June marks World Refugee Day.

The number of people forced to flee conflict, violence, human rights violations and persecution has now surpassed 100 million for the first time on record.

The fact still remains that, People will continue to leave their homes and Home Countries for different reasons. Celebrating world Refugees Day, does not means, a time for enjoyments. But it also means we should be more torelant and accommodate. We should be able to think of creating Bigger and Better homes for all Refugees.

it is also a time for all of us to think and tackle Political Discriminations and Racism.