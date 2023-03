Dr. Heiko Wegmann is a historian and initiator of the research and education project freiburg-postkolonial.de, launched in 2005. On March 25th Demi met Dr Wegmann on his walk for the Freiburg Biennale. He gave him an interview about Freiburg's colonial history, the role of the city of Freiburg in colonisation, the relationship between colonisation and racism and many more.