The Dublin procedure. Part II

The Dublin III Regulation determines the country in which your asylum application will be processed. Before the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) invites you to an interview and asks you to tell your story and the reasons why you fled, it first checks whether your asylum procedure can take place in Germany. If you have been fingerprinted or applied for asylum in another European country, for example, that country is responsible for your asylum procedure and Germany can send you back there.

Joseph is a refugee from Cameroon who escaped repatriation a few days ago. His case falls under the Dublin Regulation. He tells us about his current living conditions.