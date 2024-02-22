Rooted in the University of Coimbra living culture and in the history of the city itself, the Real República Prá-Kys-Tão was founded on the 27th January 1951. It was a breath of fresh air in the student life “during the second half of the 20th Century, demonstrating clearly and evidently that the joyous spirit and solidarity and the typical Coimbra wisecracking haven’t faded yet”. (“A Briosa” Journal, 3rd February 1951).