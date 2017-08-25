Anwalt Rezan Sobil über den Stand des Asylrechts (Deutsch und kurdisch)

Sobil ist ein kurdischer Rechtsanwalt aus der Türkei, der seit mehreren Jahren in Deutschland lebt, hier studiert und mittlerweile auch hier arbeitet. Er ist Spezialist in Asylfragen. Salar hat mit ihm ein Interview geführt, das sich vor allem um dasThema Abschiebungsverfahren dreht.

Rezan Sobil is kurdisch Lawyer from Turkey, who has been living since many years in Germany, has studied here and now works here. He is a specialist in questions concerning refugee status. Salar has conducted an interview with him. The focus of this interview is on deportation.