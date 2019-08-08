"We also deserve respect!"

More and more refugees complain about police control. Be it in their camps, at the train station or at the Stühlinger church square. Chopperty, a Gambian refugee, has experienced police violence on several occasions. He is now very upset about it and tells us what happened to him.

Immer mehr Geflüchtete beschweren sich über polizeiliche Kontrolle. Sei es in ihren Camps, am Bahnhof oder auch am Stühlinger Kirchplatz. Chopperty, ein Geflüchteter aus Gambia hat mehrmals Polizeiliche Gewalt erlebt. Er ist mittlerweile sehr empört darüber und erzählt uns, was ihm widerfahren ist.