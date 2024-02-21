Voices of the Sahara: A Podcast Journey with Saharawi Activist Fatma Moulay

Join us for a captivating podcast journey as we delve into the world of Saharawi activist Fatma Moulay. As the international coordinator of the Saharawi Youth Union (UJSARIO) and a passionate human rights defender, Fatma has dedicated her life to advocating for the rights of Saharawi refugees. In collaboration with Terre des hommes Switzerland, this podcast explores Fatma's incredible journey, from her work in advocating for human rights and gender equality to her efforts in promoting climate justice and youth empowerment in the Saharawi refugee camps.

Through this enlightening interview, we uncover the realities of life in the camps of Western Sahara as Fatma shares her profound insights into life in the Saharawi refugee camps, situated in the harsh desert near the liberated zones of Western Sahara and bordering the occupied territories of Morocco. Sheding light on why the voices of the Sahrawi Republic urgently need to be heard. Join us and gain a deeper understanding of the struggles and aspirations of the Saharawi people.

Discover why their voices need to be heard and learn more about the efforts to promote justice, peace, and a sustainable future in the region.

