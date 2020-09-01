"Break Science-Fiction from its genre shell of the anglophone world"

We talk to Bodhisattva Chattopadhyay. He is associate professor at the department of cultural studies at the university of Oslo, part of the European Research Council Project - Co-Futures: Passways to Possible Presents, part of the Norwegian Research Council Project Science-Fictionality and also a member of the Kalpana Collective, which presented their exposition 'In desert times' in kunstverein freiburg this year. Last but not least he is author of the Mythologerm series of articles, editor of the book series „Studies in Global Genre Fiction“.